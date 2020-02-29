My Hero Academia Fans are Loving Nejire Hado's Festival Look

My Hero Academia's Cultural Festival arc is nearing its final act, and the various classes of U.A. Academy have begun preparing in full for the event to come. With the young Eri leaving the hospital for the first time and venturing into U.A. before the event begins later, Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togata end up taking her on a tour of the school grounds in order to get her better acclimated with large crowds and unfamiliar sights. But one sight ends up being both familiar and unfamiliar as the three of them come across Nejire Hado as she's prepping for a beauty contest.

It's revealed that one of the events during the festival is a beauty contest in which Nejire Hado came in second last year to one of the Support Course students. She's getting ready for the contest and the episode revealed her outfit for the occasion. Not only did it grab the attention of Eri (who's in awe of her serene look) but it grabbed the attention of Izuku Midoriya as well. He can't quite divert his eyes away from here!

It's very much the same situation for fans as they have fallen in love with Nejire's new look for the festival, and can't wait to see it in action for the full contest later.