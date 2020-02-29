One Piece Reveals What Happened to Kidd's Arm

One Piece's latest episodes have begun taking the necessary steps to set up the rest of the Wano Country arc's second act, and one of the most surprising reveals was that Luffy was being thrown into the same prison as fellow member of the Worst Generation, Eustass Kid. As Luffy continues to make the best of a bad situation in the Udon prison, he has since reignited his rivalry with Kid. Kid's also trying to strong arm his way through Wano and ended up in the same place because he made many of Luffy's same mistakes.

Kid is one of the few foes in the series that one could consider to be Monkey D. Luffy's actual "rival," and there's no better example of this than the story of how he lost an arm. As revealed in the latest episode of the series, Kid actually once fought against Red-Haired Shanks and lost his arm in the struggle.

Episode 923 of the series sees Carribou trying to speak to Luffy about a potential alliance, and it's here that he mentions rumors about Kid's journey across the seas thus far. The rumor was that Kid ended up fighting against Big Mom and lost his arm in the fight. But Kid shows up to clear the air and reveals that he did not fight Big Mom, but instead fought against one of her Sweet Generals.

He had gone to Whole Cake Island in search of an important item (which he does not reveal the nature of), and reveals that he injured one of the generals while being able to take that item. He had actually lost his arm before all this in a fight against Shanks, but doesn't go into too much detail as to what happened in the battle. But what we do know is that he's aiming for Kaido next alongside Luffy.

With Big Mom also coming back to the series and speeding to Wano, both Luffy and Kid have quite a bit to worry about over the next several episodes of the anime. Unfortunately, it's currently on a hiatus as of this writing but it shouldn't be too long before things kick up again! What do you think of Kid's journey through the seas so far? Is he shaping up to be Luffy's rival or one of his biggest allies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

