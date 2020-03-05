GKIDS Promare Countdown Has Fans Believing The Movie Is About To Stream

Update: GKIDS has announced that "Promare Complete" will release into theaters for a two night special event on April 7th and 8th.

🔥 It's BACK! (again) From @trigger_inc, the #PROMARE (Complete) Event blazes back into theaters!

🚨 Includes prequel shorts "Side: Galo" AND "Side: Lio", along with a message from director Hiroyuki Imaishi! APRIL 7 (Sub) & 8 (Dub)

Tickets on sale soon! https://t.co/Nzuk0dtTgJ pic.twitter.com/wBak4bYExH — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) March 5, 2020

GKIDs is hinting at something big for one of the biggest licensed movies in the form of Promare, a story that follows a world beset by the "Mad Burnish", with many believing that a countdown is leading to the licensees streaming the movie in full on their Youtube page! With the countdown ticking down quickly and the revelation only minutes away, GKIDS is slyly hinting at a big revelation with a countdown that is moving quick!

Promare hit both North American theaters and theaters across the world, bringing anime audiences into a brand new world that was created by the same studio that worked on the idiosyncratic, high octane anime series that was Kill La Kill! With the home video release landing later this month, on March 20th specifically, could the studio be giving fans who may have missed the film in theaters originally a brand new opportunity to watch the movie for free via their Youtube page?

GKIDS shared the countdown on their Official Youtube Account, hinting that something big was coming with regards to Promare starting at 5PM Eastern Standard Time in North America, with fans debating just what the company is planning to unveil:

GKIDS are no stranger to bringing some big anime titles to the West, with big anime films such as Ride Your Wave and Weathering With You being only two of the franchises that were introduced to brand new audiences!

The official description for Promare reads as such:

"The first feature-length film from the acclaimed studio TRIGGER, creators of the hit series KILL la KILL and Little Witch Academia, and director Hiroyuki Imaishi (GURREN LAGANN, KILL la KILL), Promare uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story, and is the spiritual successor to many of director Imaishi’s former works. Thirty years has passed since the appearance of the Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves Mad Burnish appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team Burning Rescue, and Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish begins."

What do you think GKIDs is about to unveil with regard to the anime feature length film Promare? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and fire fighting anime heroes!

