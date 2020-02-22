Dragon Ball Reveals New Synopsis for Big Bang Mission

Super Dragon Ball Heroes will soon be launching its next big expansion to the popular arcade game, and this upcoming expansion will also be getting adapted into the next full season of the promotional anime series too. Like before, this expansion will be featuring a brand new story featuring some new characters, but it's a bit different this time around. Many of the game's previously introduced (but unseen in the promotional anime) characters will be showing up in Big Bang Mission, will be playing a critical role in what's to come.

One character, the time bird Tokitoki will be re-appearing in Super Dragon Ball Heroes' story after playing a role in the Dark Demon Realm and Dark King Mechikabura sagas, and according to a new synopsis for Big Bang Mission, its arrival in the seventh universe throws everything into chaos as the Gods of Destruction set out to destroy it.

The synopsis for Super Dragon Ball Heroes' upcoming Big Bang Mission expansion (as translated by @JaredHendrix6 on Twitter), "Tokitoki, who controls all space time, escapes to the seventh universe! The twelve [Gods of Destruction] who sensed a crisis on a cosmic scale approach the seventh universe to eliminate the issue! Goku, Trunks and You come face to face and clash with the [Gods of Destruction] to protect Tokitoki. What will be the fate of the seventh universe?"

Originally seen in Dragon Ball Online before being brought into the Dragon Ball Heroes and Dragon Ball Xenoverse games, Tokitoki is a key player in the Time Patrol. The bird's very existence keeps time and space in balance, so it's no mystery as to why it's such a huge threat when it makes its way to the multiverse. So that means that Goku and Vegeta will be fighting harder than ever as they now have to go up against the gods...which is a story fans have been hoping to see since the gods were introduced.

There's currently no confirmation that these characters or scenarios will make their way into the next season of the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime series, but with it adapting Big Bang Mission overall many of these events are sure to overlap.

