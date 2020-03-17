Godzilla Has a Cameo in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In light of the current global pandemic, it goes without saying that Animal Crossing: New Horizons could not be coming out at a better time. The much-awaited Nintendo Switch title is slated to go live this Friday, and reviews are positively glowing for the game, and Godzilla fans have some extra special to look forward to. After all, the kaiju makes a special cameo in the game, and we must admit we're all here for this legendary reference.

Over on social media, fans began buzzing when they realized a certain something from Animal Crossing's review footage. Sites like IGN shared some gameplay of the title for their own reviews, and it was there fans noticed someone placed an actual kaiju statue in their town.

And yes, there is only one kaiju this statue could be referencing. What you see below is Godzilla in all his might, and fans are geeking out over the little reference.

ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZONS GAME OF THE YEAR THWY HAVE A GODZILLA STATUE IN IT pic.twitter.com/ycq45vpnBY — Lito Uzi Vert (@CzarIito) March 17, 2020

As you can see, this statue is inspired by the design of the classic Godzilla form. The status is as tall as a house, so you can imagine how big it would look next to your in-game avatar. Godzilla is also looking thick thanks to its meaty torso and tail. Complete with teeth and talons, this statue brings Godzilla to life in the best way, and fans of the kaiju are glad to see Animal Crossing: New Horizons honor the King of the Monsters.

If you are hoping to get this kaiju for yourself, it will take a bit of work. Animal Crossing's new game will work differently than those which came before it. This time around, gamers will be situated on a deserted island with some neighbors, and it is there they will be able to build their town from the ground up. Animal Crossing: New Horizons will force gamers to take their time a bit more, so you can look forward to nabbing this kaiju once your town gets situated down the line.

Which other kaiju need to make their way into Animal Crossing? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.