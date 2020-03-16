Animal Crossing: New Horizons Last Minute Pre-Order Guide

Animal Crossing: New Horizons hits the Nintendo Switch in just a few short days on March 20th. Reviews of the game started trickling out today, and it seems as though it will be the staycation that Nintendo Switch owners need while hunkering down amidst the coronavirus outbreak. A relaxing respite from the chaos.

If you haven't booked a ticket to build your own island paradise yet, your best options for pre-ordering the game (and related accessories) can be found below.

First off, if you haven't managed to get your hands on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch console, keep tabs on the following links. Stock has was briefly available at Walmart and Amazon over the weekend, and we might see more trickle in ahead of the release date on Friday.

If you opt for a physical copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there are some bonuses and discounts to be had. Your best options include the following:

Finally, there's the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Companion Guide, which contains 432 pages of tips and tricks that will help you get the most out of your island vacation. It even comes with bonuses like a two-sided bookmark with character artwork and access to an online calendar for keeping track of events on the island. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $17.99 (40% off) with a ship date slated for April 9th.

An official description for the game reads:

"Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!"

