Godzilla vs. Kong Star Eiza Gonzalez Teases How Excited She Is for the Film

This past weekend marked the original release date for the highly anticipated Godzilla vs. Kong from Legendary and Warner Bros. Currently the (ahem) clash of the titans is scheduled to be released later this year after delays and additional photography, and fans aren't the only ones that are excited to see the final product as the stars are just as eager. Actress Eiza Gonzalez of Baby Driver & Bloodshot will appear in the film as a new character, and she's just as stoked to see the film as the fanbase themselves, confirming some of what they can expect from the film.

"Yeah, everything’s been done. These movies take a long time because there’s a lot of CGI in them," Gonzalez told The Hollywood Reporter. "But, yeah, we’ve done everything, and they’re just going through and creating these incredible characters. I’m just really excited to see it because it’s these two worlds colliding. The fan base for Godzilla vs. Kong is incredible. When I say I’m in the movie, people are like, 'Oh my God.' Seeing that fanaticism and seeing how excited they are to see this movie makes me really excited; I think they’re going to be really happy. Adam Wingard is so talented. Both stories are going parallel as you’ll see without giving anything away. It’s a large cast as well, and it was really fun to be part of it. There’s so much going on, but the heart of it is two young girls as well, which is such a positive message for society nowadays. It’s just incredible."

Gonzalez also confirmed reports of additional photography, but roughly the standard amount and nothing too extensive

"We did a few days, but it wasn’t really crazy. Like every other film, we did a couple days, and that was kind of it. When you do these big, massive films, there’s always moments that you didn’t see and want to fill in. It was really basic stuff. Nothing too crucial or crazy."

Three weeks ago director Adam Wingard posted a cryptic tease for the film with a photo of the characters from the 1962 King Kong vs. Godzilla, saying "Yesterday was a great day for these two fellas!" ComicBook.com can confirm that a test screening for the upcoming sequel took place back in February and that the reception was mostly positive, which Wingard was referring to.

The film remains on track for its new release date of November 20, and though Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures have had success with their Monster-Verse it remains to be seen if there will be more films after the two Titans meet.

