Everything You Need to Know to Binge Bleach

Bleach debuted years ago with Ichigo Kurosaki on its side, and the anime has become one of the most beloved in the medium's history. The Substitute Soul Reaper rase to global fame thanks to its manga and anime. It has been less than a decade since Bleach ran up its TV show, but fans are flocking to the anime after reports suggested Bleach will be making a comeback next year. And if you haven't gotten the chance to check out the anime, we are here to give you tips on how to start.

First, we need to give you a bit of information about the title. Bleach was made by the artist Tite Kubo in the 2000s where it was then serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump. The series followed the life of its hero Ichigo, a regular high school student who lived with his father and two younger sisters. All was normal in Ichigo's life until his city was overrun by spiritual monsters known as Hollows, and he learned he was the only one of few who could see them.

Before long, a Soul Reaper named Rukia appeared in town to slay these beasts, but a strong one laid her out. It was then Ichigo used her power to become a full Soul Reaper who could wield a Zanpakuto, and he had to carry on Rukia's mission since he drained all her spiritual energy.

The series ran from well over a hundred chapters and episodes. In fact, Bleach's inclusion on Adult Swim and Toonami made it a massive hit in the U.S. and across the globe. When the anime ended, Kubo was not able to complete the series as he was still writing the manga's final arc at the time. Now, reports says Bleach will make a return in 2021 with an anime adaptation the 'Thousand-Year Blood War' arc.

If you want to get into the series, we have listed some of the best Bleach episodes below. And if you want to go chronologically, you can find Bleach on streaming services like Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Will you be checking out this big series before it reportedly returns next year?