Black Clover: New Character Designs Surface Online

Black Clover's anime is currently in a period of transition as it sets the necessary pieces in place for its next big arc, but it's also coming across some trouble as the arc is currently unfolding in the manga. Only with the latest chapters of the series have the threats of the Spade Kingdom and their devil abilities have really been made clear, so the anime will be taking its time when it comes to introducing important new characters going forward. But with a few episodes of anime original content down, now it seems like the anime is ready to move onto the Heart Kingdom.

As Asta and the other Black Bulls are tasked with investigating the other surrounding kingdoms in order to better help figuring out where the Devils came from, the next arc of the series will bring them to the Heart Kingdom. There Asta will come face to face with the Heart Kingdom Princess Lolopechka and her aide Gaja, and it kicks off an important new phase in their growth.

Although these characters were first seen in the updated opening theme for the latest few episodes of the anime, a full look at their character designs for the anime was revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, and has been spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter. But until these are confirmed online by Black Clover's official accounts, things can still change.

Black Clover: Gaja (ガジャ) & Roropechika character scans and information from their VA’s ~ WSJ Issue #17 #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/8GIkddFftn — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) March 18, 2020

If the anime indeed chooses to take a brief breather to give the manga time to jump ahead more, there's the perfect opportunity with the Heart Kingdom. Without giving too much away, it's here that Asta learns the Spade Kingdom is a major threat and that he is woefully unprepared for what's to come. As a result there's a training period that's skipped over in the manga (as seen in the new opening too) that would be a good way to extend the time should it be deemed necessary.

Are you excited to see what's to come from Black Clover's next big arc? Which characters are you hoping to see fully revealed next? How long do you think the anime will spend in the Heart Kingdom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

