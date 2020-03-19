Fruits Basket Season 2 Releases New Trailer

The second season of Fruits Basket is on its way and to hype up the excitement levels, Funimation has released a brand new trailer that shows off Tooru and the rest of the gang on summer break! The Sohma family has the unique problem of being transformed into animals should they be hugged by a member of the opposite sex, creating an amazingly hilarious, albeit emotionally hard hitting, anime series. With fans looking to re-enter the world of Fruit Baskets, the new trailer gives us an in-depth look at what new adventures the clan will find themselves in.

Funimation shared the new trailer for Fruits Basket's second season which will be debuting on the small screens beginning in April of this year and focusing on some beach hijinx for the idiosyncratic protagonists of this Shojo series:

ATTENTION! An all-new Fruits Basket Season 2 PV is here! 🎉🌸 pic.twitter.com/vnWlZ0nIfr — Funimation (@FUNimation) March 18, 2020

The official description for Fruits Basket, for those who may not be familiar with the series, reads as such:

"After the accident in which she lost her mother, 16-year-old Tooru moves in with her grandfather, but due to his home being renovated, is unable to continue living with him. Claiming she will find someone to stay with but also fearing the criticism of her family and not wanting to burden any of her friends, Tooru resorts to secretly living on her own in a tent in the woods. One night on her way back from work, she finds her tent buried underneath a landslide. Yuki Sohma, the "prince" of her school, and his cousin Shigure Sohma, a famous author, stumble across Tooru's situation and invite her to stay with them until her grandfather’s home renovations are complete.

Upon arriving at the Sohma house, Tooru discovers their secret: if a Souma is hugged by someone of the opposite gender, they temporarily transform into one of the animals of the zodiac! However, this strange phenomenon is no laughing matter; rather, it is a terrible curse that holds a dark history. As she continues her journey, meeting more members of the zodiac family, will Tooru's kindhearted yet resilient nature be enough to prepare her for what lies behind the Sohma household's doors?"

What do you think of the new trailer for the second season of Fruits Basket? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Fruits Basket!

