Black Clover Announces New Cast for Upcoming Arc

Black Clover's been teasing the Heart and Spade Kingdoms ever since its updated ending theme gave fans a glimpse at what they would look like in the anime before the Reincarnation arc came to an end. But as the anime continued, it quickly ran into the problem that it would be catching up to the current battles of the Spade Kingdom within a matter of weeks. The anime then announced it would be addressing this issue with a huge original arc taking place during the six month span before the Spade Kingdom comes into play.

As this arc draws closer, it means Asta and the other Black Bulls will soon be coming across some key new members of the cast. The next arc of the anime involves a lot from the Heart Kingdom as they meet the princess, her water spirit, and her attendant that teaches them some important new knowledge about how the power scaling in this world works.

Now after weeks of teasing, Black Clover has officially confirmed these new additions and the voices behind them! Yu Serizawa has been confirmed as the voice behind the Heart Kingdom Princess Lolopechka, Kana Ueda has been confirmed as her water spirit Undine, and Ryotaro Okiayu will be providing the voice for Gaja.

The manga version of the series leaves the Heart Kingdom after a few brief chapters, but it seems like the anime will be taking a bit longer to explore Asta and the others' power during this time. But what do you think? Are you excited for Asta and the others to reach the Heart Kingdom at last? What are you hoping to see from the upcoming training arc? What are you hoping to see from the future of the Black Clover anime overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.