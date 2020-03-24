Newest My Hero Academia Stage Play Has Been Announced

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia has been having a huge year with the fourth season of its anime and release of its second big feature film, and over the last couple of years even the stage play for the franchise has been hitting it big. There have been two runs throughout Japan thus far, but unfortunately the second play ran into a snag when its initial run was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. That's not going to halt the progress of the play yet as it's recently announced a new run set to open throughout Japan later this Summer.

As noted by @aitaikimochi on Twitter and revealed on the My Hero Academia "The Ultra Live" stage play's official website, a new play has been announced to open in Japan from July 17th to the 26th in Tokyo Dome City. The new play will also be taking on the events of the Bakugo Rescue arc from the original series that features new additions to the play with Dabi, Himiko Toga, and Twice joining the roster of villains. Here are the new posters as shared by @aitaikimochi:

The HD version of the new Boku No Hero Academia “The Ultra Live” stage play has been revealed! The new play will run from July 17-26th in Tokyo Dome City. Toga, Dabi, and Twice join the cast, and the story presumably will focus on the Bakugou Rescue Arc!https://t.co/wKdsHrZDoS pic.twitter.com/XsCXwAr4WG — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) March 23, 2020

Not only that, but the play also shared closer looks at Anju Inami as Himiko Toga, Yuto Osumi as Dabi, and Yusaku Kawasaki as Twice. From the looks of things, their costumes follow closely in line with the other high quality costumes shared from the previous play runs such as Momo Yaoyorozu (which started up a whole new debate about her costume). Check them out below:

The new BNHA Stage Play actors and actress for Toga, Dabi and Twice is as follows: Toga- Anju Inami

Dabi- Yuta Osumi

Twice- Yusaku Kawasaki pic.twitter.com/NbNe2o87Nl — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) March 23, 2020

How do you feel about seeing all of these My Hero Academia villains being brought into the real world for the first time? What do you think of the looks for the costumes? Hoping to see the stage play make its way out of Japan someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.