Haikyu Creator Returns With New Look at Hinata

Haikyu’s now working on its comeback for the anime’s grand finale as fans wait to see how it all ends, but the creator behind it all has returned with a cool new look at its main hero, Shoyo Hinata. Haikyu!! brought its manga story to an end within the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine some time ago, but the anime has helped to keep the franchise alive as it’s now working on bringing it to an end with a new feature film adaptation. But because of this, fans have been craving more of the legendary sports series more than ever before.

Haikyu!! is hotter than it ever has been now that fans are waiting on the anime’s grand finale, and the franchise is expanding with a special trading card game hitting in Japan. As part of this new game, one of the cards features a brand new illustration from series creator Haruichi Furudate. This new card shows off a cool new look at Hinata as he gets ready to play, and it really helps to highlight why the sports series is still such a hit even after the manga ended. Check it out below:

What’s Next for Haikyu?

Haikyu!! FINAL was first announced as a huge project meant to bring the anime franchise to an end. Rather than continue with a new season of the TV anime following the end of the fourth season, Haikyu!! announced it would be ending with two brand new feature films. This was a shock to many fans considering how much of the manga still left to be adapted for the anime, and that’s even more in question following the release of the first film of this finale project, Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle. Which adapted the Nationals rematch between Karasuno and Nekoma that had been teased by the end of the TV anime.

Haikyu!! has since officially announced the second of its major films planned for this project, Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant. This has since raised even more questions about the anime’s grand finale as this film not only picks up from the post-credits scene teased before, but also will be focusing on the match between Karasuno and Kamomedai High School. As fans of the manga might have realized, this is still far from the end of the manga’s story. But the anime franchise might end up surprising us.

How Will Haikyu’s Anime End?

Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant will feature Susumu Mitsunaka returning from the first film to write and direct, but has yet to reveal a release window or date from the time of this publication. But while the release of the second, and final Haikyu!! anime film has yet to be confirmed, the anime is coming back to TV with a brand new special. Titled “Haikyu!! Bakemonotachi no Iku Tokoro,” this new special will be highlighting the Nationals match between Fukurodani and Mujinazaka High Schools that would have been left on the cutting room floor with what the new movies are taking on.

This new special has yet to confirm a release window or date from the time of this publication either, but it’s a promising sign for the future. Because while the anime franchise is likely going to end with its second major movie, there might be opportunities to bring other moments to life. This could be the case for Haikyu’s final arc, which comes after Nationals. As of right now, it doesn’t seem like it’s on the table but maybe that could change in the future as these movies continue to succeed in theaters.