Dragon Ball Super Fans Really Want Vegeta to Defeat Moro

Dragon Ball knows how to string fans along, and it is showing how good it has gotten at doing so with Vegeta. Fans of the hero will look for any chance to bolster Vegeta as he is so often left in the dust by Goku. Sure, Saiyan was once a villain, but Vegeta has grown leaps and bounds since his days in Dragon Ball Z. And more than anything nowadays, fans want Dragon Ball Super to let Vegeta end Moro.

For those caught up with the Dragon Ball Super manga, you will know what I mean. The anime may have closed shop a couple of years back, but the manga is going on strong with a new arc. Moro is the big baddie threatening to literally eat Earth in the story, and he gave both Goku and Vegeta a beating they'll never forget.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Right now, the manga's latest chapter saw Goku return to face Moro after the villain landed on Earth. The fighter has been busy training with another angel to unlock a mastery of Ultra Instinct, but something is different this time around. When these big battles go down, it is usually Vegeta who arrives first to fight before Goku saves the day, but things are totally switched now.

As you can see in the slides below, Dragon Ball Super fans are wondering if this shift means Vegeta is going to get a special gift this arc. From Freeza to Majin Buu, the Saiyan has never been the one to finish off a major villain, but Moro could be the first. Even if Vegeta got equal share in the takedown, that would be enough for fans. So if you are a Vegeta stan, it is more important to show your love for him than ever before.

Do you think Vegeta is going to get the chance to flex against Moro? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!