Major Crunchyroll Isekai Confirms Season 3 Return After Finale – Watch Trailer

A major Isekai has wrapped up its run with Crunchyroll this Summer, and the anime has confirmed it’s coming back for the rest of Season 3 after it came to an end this year. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is now kicking off as the first new anime of the season are making their respective premieres, and that means it’s time to say goodbye to the final few shows of the Summer. But thankfully, some of these ending shows are also confirming that they will continue in the near future too.

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 was one of the big returning Isekai anime releases of the past Summer, and has now come to an end with its final episode of the series. Thankfully, the anime has now revealed that it’s set to return next year with the second half of the season. To celebrate, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has dropped a new trailer teasing what’s to come in the second half of the season. You can check it out in action below.

Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Confirms 2027 Return With New Trailer

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 has confirmed it will be returning for Part 2 of the season in 2027, but has yet to reveal a more concrete release date or window as of this time. The final episode of the first half saw Rudeus recovering from everything he read in his future self’s diary, and is now making a big move forward. But with the Man-God now his enemy, Rudeus also has to navigate his connection with the deity in order to keep him from being too suspicious. Which ultimately leads to his biggest challenge yet.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 revealed to Rudeus the kind of terrible potential future he could have had if he continued to blindly listen to the Man-God, but he also can’t openly challenge him either. That means he still has to do the being’s bidding, and now he’s been tasked with killing the Dragon God, Orsted. That’s what’s being teased in this trailer for the second half of the season as Rudeus is now tasked with his next big mission. But things might just work out for him.

What to Know for Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Part 2

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Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 really threw things for a loop this year as its final episodes saw Rudeus being introduced to himself from the future. Revealing that the Man-God was his true enemy, he’s now tasked with three things to avoid a terrible fate. He needs to reach out to Eris and try to get her to his side, he needs to ask Nanahoshi for advice, and he needs to be cautious of the Man-God but not antagonize him (because he wouldn’t be able to defeat him). That leaves him in his current predicament.

But with the anime returning for its new episodes next year, it’s a lot to be excited for as it likely means we’re going to see much more action. If Rudeus is set to fight against Orsted in full, there’s going to be something that he can’t quite come back from through the course of the season. But are you excited for Mushoku Tensei’s return in 2027 with its new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!