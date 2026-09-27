5 Anime From Summer 2026 That Delivered Perfect Endings

Summer 2026 has been one of the most productive seasons for the anime industry, providing a variety of anime throughout the season. It featured multiple dark anime series that the whole year had to offer, along with some of the most adult anime the industry has seen in recent years. For almost 12 weeks, the season entertained fans like no other season. But now, the season has come to an end, with many of the anime that aired this season also coming to an end.

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There were more than a dozen anime airing this season; however, not every anime that started great could stick the landing for its ongoing season. But there are anime, particularly these five, that started their narratives and came to a perfect ending as well, with some concluding their stories while others set up the perfect foundation for a second season.

5) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Courtesy of Square Enix

Daemons of the Shadow Realm started its run in Spring 2026 and was one of the few anime to span two seasons, with a total of 24 episodes. Multiple factors were working against it in terms of delivering a good ending, with its length being a major factor. However, considering that the anime stems from the manga written by Hiromu Arakawa, the author of Fullmetal Alchemist, Daemons of the Shadow Realm turned out to be a perfect series, with its intertwined narrative always keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Across its 24 episodes, with Bones providing the anime adaptation, Daemons of the Shadow Realm perfectly presents an emotional story, with all the characters in the series receiving their own highlights. This results in the final couple of episodes setting up even more characters and a deeper narrative that perfectly sets up a second season that we can’t wait for.

4) Chainsmoker Cat

Image courtesy of Bibury Animations Studio

Chainsmoker Cat is the type of anime where, once the narrative is established, there is almost no way for it to end poorly. Essentially, it is a parody anime that could have come to an end at any point, and fans would have still loved it. However, what makes this anime stand out, especially in the Summer season, is its unique premise, depicting a dark comedy filled with darker elements. It perfectly presents a set of characters, and by giving these characters the designs of cat-human hybrids, it depicts a narrative that anime wouldn’t usually explore.

Every character presented has their own difficulties, which feels uncannily realistic. It explores trauma, low self-esteem, and the normal day-to-day struggles of life, accompanied by adult jokes that make it a very different anime. The anime’s ending, too, doesn’t magically solve everything; rather, it simply presents these as scars from their lives that they will continue to live with while becoming better than they were yesterday.

3) Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You

Image courtesy of Asahi Production

Another anime catered toward an adult audience is Smoking Behind the Supermarket With You, which immediately stood out as a special entry, all thanks to its premise. It features the life of a man in his 40s who is a normal salaryman, whose uplifting moments include meeting a cute clerk at a supermarket who helps him relieve his stress. However, what actually sparks a change in his life is when Sasaki, the 40-year-old man, meets this same clerk behind the supermarket, where she dons a hipster outfit and says that she is a completely different woman.

Thus, Sasaki ends up having two female characters who become his source of escapism from his job, listening to his conversations and doing the same in return. Sasaki’s bond with Tayama, especially, becomes an exchange of adult emotions, where both come to understand the complications of each other’s lives and help each other. The anime comes to an end by solidifying their bond and a different type of mature relationship, helping this anime emerge as a uniquely different series from what the industry has produced in recent years.

2) Black Torch

Image courtesy of Studio EEK

As most seasons of the year do, the Summer season also included a new shonen anime, and perhaps the season’s shonen anime, Black Torch, might just be the best new shonen anime of 2026. This is because the series comes to an end entirely within just 12 episodes, and it does so perfectly well without ever breaking its narrative. The anime is based on the manga of the same name, which came to a premature end with only 19 chapters. While cancelled manga rarely ever get anime adaptations, 100studio saw the potential in Black Torch and brought its foundation to life.

Across its 12 episodes, Black Torch employs many clichéd elements of the shonen genre while building its own identity and delivering an almost perfect ending. It features an epic final fight that resolves a major disturbance between humans and spirits while still implying that things are not completely resolved and leaving room for further development. It is perhaps the best ending that Black Torch could have executed, making it a small shonen anime that fans can watch over a weekend to get a feel for what modern shonen anime should be like.

1) Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia emerged as an adorable anime with Science SARU’s adaptation in its first episode, but with its second, the series took a sudden dark turn that no one saw coming. Since then, the anime has developed into a historical seinen series, depicting how the tyranny of the Mongol Empire affected societies, with a slave who becomes a victim hoping to take revenge. However, the anime immediately evolves into something bigger, with its premise turning into a political conflict.

Across its 12 episodes, many characters are introduced who are involved in the conflict, either by being affected by the tyranny of the empire or as victims of patriarchy. By the season’s end, the anime positions two women who are coming together to take down the empire, while the empire’s new leader is kind in his own way, with his own vision and hopes of bringing change. It ends on a perfect note that highlights how unique Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia was in the Summer 2026 season, while leaving an exciting setup for the anime’s second season.