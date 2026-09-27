Toonami Is Finally Getting One of the Coolest Modern Action Hits This October

Toonami is kicking off the Fall slate, and the Adult Swim anime programming block has surprisingly revealed it’s getting one of the breakout action anime hits of the last few years with its next update. Toonami has been ushering in the Fall with some interesting switch ups to its broadcast line up. Not only did it recently air through the cancelled science fiction series Scavengers Reign, but they have also been bringing back long lost classics to the schedule like IGPX. But there’s something new coming to the block later this October.

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The anime adaptation for Satoru Nii’s Wind Breaker seemed like a perfect fit for Toonami ever since it kicked off its run back in 2024. With two seasons and a live-action feature film adaptation down in the years since, the franchise has now reached its biggest platform yet as Toonami’s official Facebook page has confirmed that Wind Breaker will be joining its schedule on October 10th at 12:30AM ET. Check out the teaser below as shared by @swimpedia on X.

Wind Breaker Coming to Toonami in October 2026

Tune into the Toonami premiere of Wind Breaker on Saturday, October 10th at 12:30 AM! pic.twitter.com/zutSNgr7kt — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 26, 2026

Wind Breaker will be officially joining Toonami’s line up on October 10th at 12:30AM ET, but it’s yet to be revealed what the rest of the schedule will be looking like when this new series joins the line up. The most current schedule revealed at this time includes a two episode premiere (and two episode replay later in the evening) for the upcoming Get Jiro animated series on October 3rd, so Wind Breaker takes the second of those slots when it hits. But it’s yet to be fully confirmed by Toonami themselves as of this time.

Either way, it’s a strong line up for Toonami this October. With new episodes of Get Jiro and Wind Breaker now leading the charge, it will then be followed by a double dose of One Piece, classic episodes of IGPX, Lazarus, and Blue Exorcist. But there’s no show at the moment that seems like a perfect hit for Toonami especially when counting all of the other nostalgic shows airing with the block. This slots perfectly into that classic vibe of just watching a bunch of high schoolers punch each other for dominance and the top position.

What’s So Special About Wind Breaker?

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Wind Breaker has yet to reveal whether or not it’s going to return for a third season as of this time, but it’s likely considering how quickly it has become a hit since it made its debut. The series introduces fans to Haruka, a kid who grew up fighting and has become particularly confident in his skills. Now heading into a high school where fighting strength is held in high regard, Haruka soon finds himself in the middle of all sorts of major clashes against other classmates and high school factions.

It’s a classic feeling series that really isn’t made in the same way anymore. There used to be a lot more anime about delinquents fighting in schools, but these days that’s just not the trend anymore. Now series are more likely to be much darker or take on more intense themes, and there just isn’t a lot of time spent in high school brawling like this. But are you going to check out Wind Breaker on Toonami? let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!