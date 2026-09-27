Fairy Tail’s New Revival Is Already Going to End

Fairy Tail has been in the midst of a new revival from the original creator behind it all, and this series unfortunately has revealed it has set a date for its final chapter. Fairy Tail has been one of the most popular action franchises of the 2000s, and Hiro Mashima has been keeping the franchise alive with all sorts of new releases. With the series ending its original anime and manga runs some time ago, the franchise has been kept active with all sorts of new releases in the time since.

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This included a proper return from the original series itself. Fairy Tail series creator Hiro Mashima returned to the pages of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the manga’s original debut, and has kicked off a special revival series that has been sharing new chapters all through the Summer. But a new update from Kodansha (as spotted by Anime News Network) has confirmed that Fairy Tail Re: FANTASIA will end with its next chapter on September 30th.

Fairy Tail Re:FANTASIA Revival Series to End This Week

Courtesy of Kodansha

Fairy Tail Re:FANTASIA has announced that the revival manga series will be ending with the next chapter releasing with Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine on September 30th, and that means it’s only going to run for less than ten chapters when it’s all said and done. When Hiro Mashima first revealed that he was returning to the series for this new revival, it was pretty clear that it was going to be a rather short run. With the creator working on so many other projects at the same time, it wasn’t likely that the revival was going to stick around for too long.

Fairy Tail Re: FANTASIA made its debut earlier this July, and is set sometime after the end of the original series (but before the events of the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel). The revival seemingly went full circle for the series as it went all the way back to the first major arc of the series that tore apart the guild. Laxus was still weary of returning to the guild after his betrayal, and Natsu and the others were hoping to see him come back into the fold for the next big festival. So we’ll soon see how it’s all going to wrap up.

What’s Next for Fairy Tail?

Courtesy of Kodansha

As Fairy Tail celebrates the 20th anniversary of its original manga debut, there’s a hope that even more projects for the franchise are on the way other than this special manga revival. The story still continues with its official sequel either way, but there has yet to be any word on whether or not Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will get a second season as of this time. As for Mashima, he’s been in the midst of his latest series, Dead Rock, which had gone on hiatus while the creator had been working on the revival.

Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima might have briefly returned for this new revival, but Mashima already has plenty of plans for even more new releases in the near future. The creator teased he has even more new stories now in the works, but it’s not clear if whether or not these will be Fairy Tail related at this time. Mashima’s always juggling like four or five different stories at a single time.

HT – ANN