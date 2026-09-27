HIDIVE’s Coolest Isekai Confirms Season 3 Return After Finale

One of the coolest Isekai now streaming with HIDIVE has come to an end this Summer, but thankfully it has announced that it’s now in the works on a Season 3 comeback. It’s been a great Summer of new Isekai anime releases, but now each of them are saying their goodbyes in order to make room for a new wave of anime hitting for the Fall 2026 anime schedule. But thankfully, there are a number of shows that have revealed that they will be returning for more episodes in the near future.

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The anime adaptation for Hamuo and Mo’s Hell Mode – The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing novels recently wrapped up its second season as part of the ending Summer 2026 anime slate you can find streaming with HIDIVE, and thankfully has confirmed that it’s going to be returning for a Season 3 in the future. Sharing the first look at what’s to come in the next major arc for the series, you can check out the poster for Hell Mode Season 3 below.

Hell Mode Season 3 Officially Announced

Courtesy of Yokohama Animation Laboratory

Hell Mode – The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing Season 3 has been officially announced to be in the works, but has yet to confirm a release window or date as of the time of this writing. This next season will be tackling the S-Rank Dungeon Conquest Arc when it hits, however, and the poster gives fans the first look at the kind of intense sequences we’ll see in action. But with all of the Isekai anime franchises getting all sorts of attention through the year thus far, make sure to find sometime to catch up with this one.

Hell Mode – The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing made its debut earlier this year, and then came back pretty much immediately with its second season this Summer. It was a pretty quick turnaround for both seasons through the year, so it likely might be a much longer wait for its third season. If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened so far, you can now check it all out streaming with HIDIVE in the meantime to see what’s gone down.

Why You Should Watch Hell Mode

Courtesy of Yokohama Animation Lab

Hell Mode – The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing kicked off earlier this year with one of the more fun twists on the Isekai genre. Rather than its main character being brought into another world with a cheat ability that makes them stronger than anyone else, its lead instead truly started out from the bottom. And it’s not in that usual “seen as the weakest, but is secretly the strongest” kind of way, Allen is actually living in a video game world that’s been set on the highest level of difficulty, “Hell Mode.”

Naturally it’s not long before Allen figures out an exploit on how to gain strength even with all of this other stuff stacked against him, but it’s all the more entertaining to see what ways he messes with the system to exploit their loopholes. Are you excited to see another season of Hell Mode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!