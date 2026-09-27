3 Anime to Watch If You Miss Wistoria: Wand and Sword

As the largest streaming platform for anime fans across the globe, Crunchyroll is home to dozens of acclaimed series. Wistoria: Wand and Sword is one such exceptional anime on the platform that gained massive popularity upon its debut in 2024. It didn’t take long for the anime to return with a brand new season this year. While the first season could be considered a prologue, the story finally began to take shape in the second season of the anime. The anime is based on an ongoing manga written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Aoi Toshi. Although two seasons have already been released, the anime has a huge chunk of story left to adapt.

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The third season has been confirmed after the second season finale broadcast, but further details haven’t been revealed yet. Fans might have to wait another couple of years before the story’s continuation, and there’s no doubt that the wait will be worth it. However, while you wait for the anime’s return, here’s a list of three anime series you can watch to fill the void. Wistoria: Wand and Sword is an action fantasy, and while the premise of the anime mentioned below might be different, each of them is just as exciting.

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Both series are written by Fujino Omori, and while this show is also set in a fantasy world, the premise is entirely different. Focusing on the adventures of young adventurer Bell Cranel, the anime is currently preparing to return with its Season 6. While there hasn’t been a release window or any updates so far, we can expect an update next year. The anime initially debuted in 2015, and its popularity hasn’t diminished at all. Not only that, but since the light novel and the manga series are both ongoing, we can expect more TV seasons in the future as well. The story takes place in the bustling city of Orario, home to Bell Cranel, a young adventurer. After a fated encounter with goddess Hestia, he realizes his dream is now closer to reality. However, despite her support, Bell realizes that the monster-filled dungeons are more than what he bargained for. As the story continues, it follows his journey all the while slowly unraveling the truth about the world

2) Mashle: Magic & Muscles

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A protagonist who can’t use magic but enrols in an academy full of aspiring mages is not only the main setting of Wistoria, but Mashle also follows the same concept. However, unlike Wistoria, this Shonen Jump anime follows a completely different tone as it relies primarily on absurd comedy, all the while focusing on Mash’s daily shenanigans. Just like Will, Mash is born in a world without a drop of mana and finds it impossible to fit into society. However, there’s a crucial reason why both protagonists were born that way. Mashle: Magic & Muscles follows Mash’s journey as he aims to become the Divine Visionary, a title sought out by all the mages in the kingdom. While he has no interest in the title itself, Mash has no choice but to get that title if he wishes to keep his father safe for hiding his identity. While the manga is already over, the anime’s Season 3 is all set to premiere in January next year as part of the Winter 2027 lineup.

1) Black Clover

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After making fans wait for five years, Black Clover is all set to return with a second season in a few days. While the manga has already reached its conclusion this year, the anime will continue the beloved Spade Kingdom Arc. When it comes to the main themes of the story, there are more differences than similarities, but Black Clover also follows an underdog protagonist who happens to be the only one in the world unable to use magic. In a world where magic is everything, Asta grew up in an orphanage in a small village. He spent his childhood dreaming of becoming the Wizard King, a title granted only to the most powerful mage in the kingdom. Unlike him, another boy from the same orphanage, Yuno, is considered a rare prodigy even among the high-ranking nobles. Despite the difference in their abilities, the boys set their sights on becoming the Wizard King, a title granted to the strongest Magic Knight in the Clover Kingdom.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime you’d like to recommend? Let us know in the comments below.