Solo Leveling Brings Back Jinwoo’s Major Opponent in a New Story

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling webtoon! There’s still a while before Solo Leveling returns with its anticipated movie to continue the story after the Jeju Island Arc. The second season ended last year after wrapping up one of the best arcs in the series. However, it wasn’t until July this year that the anime confirmed a sequel movie instead of a Season 3. So far, the anime hasn’t released a release window or even a trailer to give fans a glimpse of what to expect from the series. While the light novel and the manhwa have long been over, the anime has a huge chunk of story left to adapt.

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Things will only get more intense from now on as Jinwoo will unravel the secrets behind his powers and the appearance of the gates. The world is facing an imminent threat, and no doubt, Jinwoo will find himself in the middle of the chaos. Throughout his journey, he has crossed paths with several opponents, including Monarchs who have played a huge role in the historic war. One of them is the Monarch of Fangs, who was impossible to beat even for someone as powerful as Jinwoo. The villain makes his unexpected comeback in a one-shot, but this time, he is threatening someone else.

Solo Leveling: Arise Marks the Return of the Monarch of Fangs

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The official website of Solo Leveling: Arise has a dedicated page to give the canon and original characters their backstory in the Hunter Origin section. Developed by the popular gaming company Netmarble, this free-to-play game is available for Android, iOS, and PC, with a gacha monetization system in the form of Tickets. It includes playable canon and original characters set in the same world as the main story, as they fight against new threats after the appearance of the mysterious gates. The Hunter Origin recently released the backstory of Diana Lopez, the brand new hunter introduced in the game.

While Diana doesn’t have any role in the main story, Hunter Origin ties her backstory to the original characters by making the Monarch of Fangs her enemy. She is an ex-military who wants to take revenge on the monster that nearly killed her. However, that monster is none other than the Monarch of Fangs, Rakan, someone who nearly killed Jinwoo. During the Monarch Wars Arc, Jinwoo fought against the Monarch of Fangs, Frost, and Plagues, who came to Seoul with the sole purpose of killing him. Rakan himself succeeded in his plans, but Jinwoo came back to life after meeting Ashborn.

What to Expect From Solo Leveling Movie

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It will be the first feature-length movie from the franchise, not to mention it’s going to follow the canon story. Things have taken a drastic turn after the Jeju Island Arc, now that the entire world is aware of what Jinwoo is truly capable of. Guilds are looking to recruit him, but there’s no doubt Jinwoo has plans of his own. We can expect the movie to adapt the Recruitment Arc and Ahjin Guild Arcs from the main story. Additionally, the story will introduce several new characters, including the National Level Hunters, a title given only to those with powers beyond that of an S-Rank Hunter. Depending on the pacing and the runtime, we might even get a glimpse at the Double Dungeon Arc, which is a major turning point in the story.