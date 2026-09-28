JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Disappoints Fans With Steel Ball Run Return & Here’s Why

Now that the Fall 2026 anime season is already here, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run made its anticipated return after its controversial premiere episode in March this year. Netflix was under fire for several months regarding the unsatisfying schedule, especially since fans were expecting a weekly release. Instead, the platform released a 47-minute special episode to cover the first stage of the race before going on a hiatus. The backlash was especially severe considering fans waited 15 years after the manga ended for the anime adaptation. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the longest-standing anime and manga franchises of all time, and its popularity hasn’t diminished at all.

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Steel Ball Run is easily one of the most popular parts of the franchise, which is all the more reason the series is under the spotlight. After the disappointing premiere, the anime returned with a weekly schedule to cover the second and third stages of the race. The anime returned on September 25th, 2026, with an episode count of 11. While the 11 episodes will only cover the second and third stages, the series will keep releasing more episodes in different parts every few months or so. Unfortunately, the series is again in the middle of controversy after its premiere due to the ending theme.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run‘s Ending Theme Is Heavily Criticized By Fans

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Whenever such controversies regarding opening or ending themes erupt, there is usually a large group of fans defending the animators and the performers’ hard work, but that’s not the case this time. Whether it’s YouTube or any social media platform, the ending theme, Dead or Alive, performed by Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba and composed by Dr. Luke, is being criticized by basically everyone who has heard it. Fans are flooding the comments with jokes or their dissatisfaction, calling it the worst ending in recent years. The main reason behind it is that it doesn’t remain true to the spirit of the story. The franchise is famous for using iconic, licensed classic Western rock or pop tracks such as Roundabout or Walk Like an Egyptian for their ending credits. Not to mention that the Japanese rap doesn’t quite fit the theme of the story, which is set in the 1890s American cross-country horse race.

What Will Happen in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run New Episodes?

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Despite the heavy criticism, the episodes will continue running on their usual schedule. So far, only one episode has been released, but we can expect the upcoming episodes to introduce new characters as things get intense during the second stage. The series will primarily focus on Johnny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli taking on a grueling challenge in the form of a 750-mile-long desert known as the “Devils’ Palm.” Although the first part of the race ended with Gyro taking the win, he is going to face even more challenges from that point on. The premiere episode, which was released in March, highlights some strange occurrences during the race that will be explored in the upcoming stages. The original story by creator Hirohiko Araki ran for nine stages, which means the anime has a huge chunk of story left to adapt.