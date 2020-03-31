Funimation Adds Kingdom Season 3 and More to Spring 2020 Anime Lineup

The Spring 2020 anime season is nearly upon us as the final episodes of many of the Winter 2020 anime premieres are beginning to air. That means there are a ton of new experiences to look forward to, and FunimationNOW will be the source of many of these exclusive streams when they debut outside of Japan beginning this April. Previously announcing major licenses such as Kaguya-sama: Love is War's second season, Funimation has recently confirmed another batch of major new additions to their service over the next few weeks as the Spring season begins to roll out.

Not only did they take to Twitter to confirm major comebacks such as the third season of Kingdom (which fans have been waiting for quite some time now), but have also announced English language releases for Gal & Dino, TAMAYOMI: The Baseball Girls, and Bungo and Alechemist -Gears of Judgement-.

Here's the breakdown of Funimation's Spring 2020 anime announced thus far:

A3! Season Spring & Summer

Appare-Ranman!

Bungo and Alchemist -Gears of Judgement-

Fruits Basket Season 2

Gal & Dino

Gleipnir

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2

Kakushigoto

Kingdom Season 3

Listeners

No Guns Life Part 2

Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle!

Shironeko Project Zero Chronicle

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2

TAMAYOMI: The Baseball Girls

The Millionaire Detective - Balance: UNLIMITED

Wave, Listen to Me!

Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic Funimation has postponed the SimulDub releases for any of these new series for the forseeable future. But they will still be available for viewing with English subtitles. The biggest new acquisition of this batch is probably Kingdom's third season. Funimation describes the cast and staff for the new season as such:

"From Studio Signpost, Kingdom Season 3 is directed by Kenichi Imaizumi (After School Dice Club) and stars Japanese voice actors Masakazu Morita (Bleach, Dragon Ball Super) as Xin Li, Jun Fukuyama (Assassination Classroom, Blue Exorcist) as Zheng Ying, Rie Kugimiya (Fairy Tail, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) as Diao He Liao and Hirofumi Nojima (Digimon Savers, Inazuma Eleven) as Tian Meng."

Which anime in Funimation's Spring 2020 lineup are you most excited to see? Are you looking forward more to debuts or big comebacks this time around? What do you think has a good chance of being anime of the year material? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

