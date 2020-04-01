My Hero Academia Fans Are Too Hyped for the Finale of Season 4

It isn't often you see the My Hero Academia fandom unite under a single issue but stranger things have happened. In the past year, the franchise has rallied the troops time and again with its new season and second major film. Now, it seems the show is about to come to an end for the year thanks to its finale, and the promo has got the entire fandom geeking out in a new way.

As you can see in the slides below, My Hero Academia has fans feeling a certain sort of way. Things got heated in the fandom when the anime posted a promo for the finale of season four. The update shows Endeavor and Hawks enduring a tense team-up following the latest Pro Hero ranking. The top two heroes are left to patrol, but things go wrong when a certain villain shows up.

The anime shows Endeavor and Hawks teaming up to fight a Nomu unlike any seen before. The characters in this My Hero Academia promo all look great, and fans are in love with the animation shown in the clip. Fans will have to wait a week or so to see how the finale goes. Hopes are high for this episode given how intense it looks as is. And if Bones Inc. knows what is good, this finale will deliver the good lest the fandom end up robbed of the hype it was promised.

