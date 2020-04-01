Yu-Gi-Oh Fan Feels Exodia's Wrath in Hilarious Viral Video

Yu-Gi-Oh fans are used to the thrill of a duel, but no two matches are ever the same. Whether you are going up against Kaiba or a friend IRL, there is no comparing the rush of a good card hand. Of course, it doesn't matter whether that hand is done digitally or not, but one fan is going viral after their online opponent wrecked them within an inch of their life.

Over on Reddit, a user known as Samatari22 shared a video that shows off Exodia's true wrath. The gamer was filming a Let's Play for Yu-Gi-Oh fans, and it was there they came up against a tough CPU.

As you can see below, the video follows the gamer as they pull their hand, and it isn't too terribly bad. The worst thing is that the gamer draws second turn, but they say they are good with that as it gives the CPU a chance to show their type of play.

Unfortunately for them, the first card the opponent plays is the Pot of Greed which gives them another turn. The second turn sees the CPU obliterate the gamer who lets out a small scream. It isn't often you see an opponent pull out all of Exodia in just two back-to-back turns, but that its what happened here. The gamer lost quickly all thanks to Exodia's forbidden technique which KO's any opponent once its limbs are assembled.

Not only is this video a good reminder of what Yu-Gi-Oh is all about but it proves how terrifying Exodia can be. If you know the heart of the cards, it is possible to get all of Exodia assembled even if the odds are against you. And if you think you are immune to the iconic card's power - well, we have another thing coming for you.

Can you blame this duelist for their reaction to Exodia's appearance? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

