My Hero Academia Ranks Its New Top Ten Heroes

My Hero Academia season 4 has had one big shadow hanging over the events of season 4: All Might's retirement as the no. 1 Pro Hero. The Battle of Kamino saw All Might's final showdown with his nemesis All For One, and though he finally brought the evil villain ot justice, it cost All Might the remainder of his hero powers. Well, with All Might gone, the Pro Hero world needs a new set of rankings, and as My Hero Academia season 4 approaches its finale, we finally got one! Scroll below for the full breakdown of My Hero Academia's new Top 10 Heroes, who will face a new era of darkness, without All Might there to protect them.

10. Dragon Hero Ryuku Ryuko Tatsuma has a the ability to transform herself into a large Dragon. She dropped in the ranks (from no. 9 to no. 10), but likely only because some other heroes stepped up big time in events like the Battle of Kamino. Ryuko also mentors U.A. Students ( Nejire Hado, Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui) as their Pro Hero work-study. She also didn't think she was worthy of her ranking, needing to do better.

9. Equipped Hero Yoroi Musha This samurai-themed hero seems to be out-of-step with the times, and is not happy that he too dropped in rank this year.

8. Wash This laundry-themed hero now stands at no. 8.

7. Kamui Woods Shinji Nishiya, aka Kamui Woods, can make any wood object of his imagining protrude from his body. He's ninja-cool and has been showing at some of the big battles of the series, so far.

6. Crust This shield hero was clearly emotional that All Might's career was cut short so soon.

5. Mirko You may not know it yet, but there's very good reason rabbit-powered heroine Rumi Usagiyama has become one of the My Hero Academia fandom's most badass best girls.

4. Edgeshot Shinya Kamihara is basically a ninja-themed Mr. Fantastic, able to stretch his limbs into incredibly thin, sharp strands. He leads a group called "The Lurkers," whose ranks include Kamui Woods and Mt. Lady.

3. Best Jeanist Best Jeanist was seriously injured when he threw himself into the fray to battle All For One and the League of Villains during the Battle of Kamino. Despite his injuries, Best Jeanist is still honored as the No. 3 hero.