My Hero Academia Fans React to Official Season 5 Announcement

By Evan Valentine

With Season 4 coming to an end, My Hero Academia wasted no time whatsoever in confirming that a fifth season was on the way by adding a stinger at the tail end of the latest episode, causing fans to go nuts via social media! With the season finale featuring Endeavor and Hawks pitting their strength against the "High End" Nomu, the flame based hero has truly earned his place as the replacement for All Might and brought a new "Symbol of Peace" to the people. With season five hinting at some big story beats, it's no wonder fans are freaking out!

Season five will dive into some big new story beats for Midoriya especially, further exploring the power of One For All as well as placing him and his classmates into dangerous new situations. While a release date has yet to be confirmed for its arrival, that won't stop fans from expressing their anticipation for the anime's return!

