Bleach Creator Reminds Fans to Stay at Home with Rare Ichigo Sketch

✖

It isn't often that Bleach fans are paid a visit by the man who started it all. Tite Kubo is known for his aversion to social media as he barely posts updates online. But with the ongoing pandemic looming over billions of people, people are deviating from their normal schedules and Kubo is amongst them. That is why the artist posted a rare sketch on Twitter for all to see, and it is reminding fans to keep safe from the new virus.

Taking to social media, Kubo caught the attention of fans with his surprise sketch. The black-and-white piece features a fully grown Ichigo working from home as a kid sits on his shoulders.

And yes, let's get the elephant in the room out of here. Anime-only fans will consider this a big spoiler, but the little boy sitting atop Ichigo's shoulders is none other than his son. His name is Kazui, and he is staying at home with Ichigo during this pandemic.

The Bleach sketch is simple enough with Ichigo dressed in civilian clothes. With a tablet in hand, it seems as if the hero is trying to get some work done, but that is easier said than done when you're working from home with kids around. Ichigo has a son who is rather energetic, and Kazui isn't afraid to climb Ichigo to get his dad's attention.

This sketch comes a little more than a day after Japan's prime minister announced a state of emergency. With cities like Tokyo included in the order, there are millions of people sheltering in place like Kubo himself. Now, the Bleach artist is reminding fans that Ichigo would do the same because even his immense spiritual pressure is not a match for a virus like the novel coronavirus.

Are you doing as Kubo says by staying at home during this pandemic? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.