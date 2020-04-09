Former Dragon Ball Super Director Announces New Anime

It goes without saying that fans miss Dragon Ball Super something fierce. The series debuted years ago before closing just a couple ago. While Dragon Ball Super: Broly helped fill the gap, the anime has been quiet for quite some time despite its manga living. And after a long way, the show's former director Morio Hatano is moving on to another top-tier title.

Recently, it was announced that Hatano has picked up a new anime to oversee. The director will be in charge of the brand-new season of World Trigger. The series, which Daisuke Ashihara created years ago, will fall to Hatano this upcoming series after previous director Kouji Ogawa exited.

For those of you unfamiliar with Hatano's name, you will know his work. The director was in charge of the Future Trunks saga in Dragon Ball Super. The storyline has long been praised as one of the anime's best overall, so Word Trigger fans are hopeful Hatano brings that same talent to this franchise.

The director will be working alongside Hiroyuki Yoshino who will return to World Trigger for series composition. Kenji Kawai will do music while Toshihisa Kaiya takes care of the character designs.

There is no set release date for this comeback, but World Trigger is set to air on TV Asahi in Japan. The MIA release date will likely work in the show's favor as shows are beginning to be delayed in light of the ongoing pandemic. The novel coronavirus has forced shows like Re:Zero to postpone upcoming seasons, so here's to hoping World Trigger avoids any delays!

Will you be checking out this latest project from Hatano? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

HT: Otaku Magazine

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.