JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Approaches Dio with Gorgeous Femme Cosplay

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure may be intimidating to get into, but it is worth it without a doubt. The cult classic has become one of the genre's mainstream titles abroad with fans, and those followers will go to whatever lengths to celebrate the series. That is why one cosplayer chose to break up quarantine with a lil' cosplay that we love, and we know Dio would approve of the femme take.

Over on Instagram, the cosplayer verogagamonster hit up fans with their loving take on Dio. The fan decided it was time to give the iconic JoJo's Bizarre Adventure villain a feisty feminine twist. And as you can imagine, Dio suits the makeover real well.

"It wasn't JoJo who stole your first kiss. It was me! Dio," the cosplayer captioned the look. "I hope everyone is doing well in their houses, doing their best to not go outside and get sick. To make this quarantine a little bit better, I will have having a 12-hour stream on my Twitch channel! So if you want to hang out online, you can find me on Twitch."

As you can see above, the cosplay reimagines Dio in the iconic yellow-and-green costume. The cropped jacket has been given some drawn-on shadows which match the aesthetic of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure perfectly. The look combines with Dio's arm gauntlets and black undershirt.

The pants are equally impressive given their shading, and the boots have the same texture as the arm gauntlets. The entire look meshes together pretty much perfectly, and the cosplayer is serving looks in this shoot. From the makeup to the attitude, everything is on point, and fans can only give kudos to verogagamonster for this spot-on project.

What do you think about this stunning take on Dio?

