Major Shonen Jump Series Officially Ends After 3 Years & Fans Are Divided Over Finale

A major Shonen Jump+ series has come to an end after three years, but fans are unfortunately divided over the way the manga’s final chapter plays out. As we round out towards the end of the year, fans are likely going to see even more of Shueisha’s long running franchises come to their respective ends. We’ve seen a number of long running hits end their stories thus far, and that even includes some of the digital hits seen with Shonen Jump+. That’s the case for the latest ending.

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Mizuki Kishikawa’s Hope You’re Happy, Lemon has officially come to an end with Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ after three years with the release of Chapter 106. The series had been readying for its ending for a while as it had already set a final romance in place, so the finale was left to clean up some of the final threads. Even if it was a longer than usual chapter, unfortunately the ending is still seen as lacking because of how quickly the end actually comes.

Hope You’re Happy, Lemon Ends With Shonen Jump After 3 Years

Courtesy of Shueisha

When it was first revealed that Hope You’re Happy, Lemon would be coming to an end, it didn’t really seem like a surprise to fans of the series. The manga was mainly focused on the central potential romance between Sunao and the titular Lemon, but Sunao remained committed to his crush on Kogahara without wavering. Sunao and Kogahara even officially became a couple, so the only thing that needed to be resolved was figuring out how to keep the two of them from body swapping every time they go to sleep. And they’re able to fix it in the finale.

Sunao and Lemon theorize that because Lemon’s wish on the star meant that Sunao wouldn’t be able to wake up next to any other woman than her, the only way to stop their body swapping would be for them to sleep in the same bed. This ends up working, and the two of them return to normal. But unfortunately for fans, there’s just not enough of an epilogue to wrap up the story as after they fix everything, the series suddenly ends. Lemon goes to school abroad, and Lemon reveals that she’s happy with it all on the final page.

Why Is This Shonen Jump Ending So Divisive?

Hope You’re Happy, Lemon was popular with Shonen Jump+ fans because it was one of the most mature romantic comedies of some time. Kishikawa took to social media to thank fans for their support over the years (which you can see above), and it’s no mystery as to why as these adults worked through all of their misunderstandings by talking things through. The manga never really wasted any time with plots that dragged on for multiple chapters, and the characters were present of mind enough to clear the air pretty much immediately after any issue.

It’s the kind of series that fans just loved seeing the characters live their daily lives, so to see it end feels sudden because it was kind of a premise that could have gone on for much longer. After fixing its body swapping issue, the manga just needed a bit more time to explore the characters’ future lives before saying goodbye. It’s bittersweet, but it is one of the more successful Shonen Jump endings this year.