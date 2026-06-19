5 Years Later, Tokyo Ghoul Creator’s Masterpiece Confirms a Major Milestone Without Getting an Anime

Best known for Tokyo Ghoul, Sui Ishida is one of the most renowned manga creators in recent years. He is not only praised for his exceptional storytelling but also for his art style, which is one of a kind. Ishida’s intricately gorgeous art carries the heavy atmosphere of his stories that are almost impossible to replicate in an anime adaptation. Fans of Tokyo Ghoul know better than anyone that many series just can’t be recreated in a different medium. The anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot is still criticized for completely changing the story in the sequel seasons, on top of not doing justice to Ishida’s art style. However, while Tokyo Ghoul‘s anime adaptation was less than desirable, the manga itself was a massive success.

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By 2021, the manga had already sold over 47 million copies around the globe, and the numbers have only increased so far. Only three years after the manga’s phenomenal success, Ishida returned with another dark fantasy, Choujin X. The manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Tonari no Young Jump manga platform in May 2021. Over the years, the manga has released 16 volumes and crossed over 2.5 million copies in circulation. The information comes from @MangaMoguraRE on X, known for sharing all kinds of updates on anime and manga.

What Is Choujin X About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

This dark fantasy series is set in a world where Choujins, certain humans with superpowers, can either protect society or wreak havoc with their terrifying abilities. The story centers around a second-year high school student, Tokio Kurohara, a passive and indecisive teenager, who lives in the shadow of his brave best friend, Azuma Higashi. The duo fights against the injustices that are plaguing their town, even though the difference in their skills is clear as day

However, Choujins are far more dangerous than the ordinary thugs that the boys are used to dealing with. After a violent encounter with a rampaging Choujin, Tokio is forced to inject himself with a serum that would turn him into one of those beings. His life turns upside down after transforming into a grotesque being as he gets entangled in a chaotic world filled with morally gray characters, experimental powers, and bizarre organizations.

What Does This Milestone Mean For Choujin X’s Future?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

While it’s rare for a manga series without an anime adaptation to have over 2.5 million copies in circulation, it still doesn’t mean we can expect an anime yet. Choujin X has the same gorgeous art style and complex storytelling that feels similar to Tokyo Ghoul. However, having an art style as exceptional as Ishida can also become a drawback since anime studios can’t do it justice with limited production.

Not only that, even though Ishida is open to an anime adaptation, a studio must be willing to commit to such an incredible story if they want to satisfy the readers. After the blunder of Tokyo Ghoul, it seems even less likely for Choujin X to receive an anime adaptation, at least not yet. On the bright side, the manga is nowhere near its ending, and it’s easier than ever to read the series in English.

Viz Media is publishing the English translation of the volumes, and so far, 12 have been released in physical and digital versions. Volume 13 is currently available for pre-order and will be out on September 15th, 2026. New English volumes are released around every four months, so we can expect Volume 14 to drop in early 2027, preferably in January. There’s also an option to read all manga chapters on the official app of Manga Plus and the Viz Media website. However, the only chapters don’t include the additional visuals, bonuses, and information that are available in manga volumes.

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