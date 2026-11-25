Link Click confirms a 2027 release window for Season 3 Part 2. Crunchyroll brought back the new season of this beloved series in August this year as part of the Summer 2026 anime lineup. As the largest streaming platform for anime fans across the globe, Crunchyroll is home to several acclaimed shows and movies, including Donghua, a term used for Chinese animation. The industry has been on the rise for the past few years, with Link Click being one of the most notable series thanks to its global availability on Crunchyroll. The donghua is based on an original story, and it centers around mind-bending mysteries while blending supernatural themes.

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The story has always been kind of intense and heartbreaking, but things have taken a turn for the worse in the latest season. The first part of Season 3 reached its conclusion last weekend, and the anime confirmed the release window of Part 2 right away. Fans also got the first look at the second part and everything else we can expect from the story going forward. The official YouTube channel of Bilibili shared the second part’s trailer while the official X handle dropped a new key visual.

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Link Click Season 3 Part 2 has confirmed a 2027 release window, and the anime is expected to premiere in the second half of next year. However, the exact release date won’t be announced anytime soon. Link Click doesn’t always follow the quarterly schedule on Crunchyroll, where all anime series are released around the first two weeks of the month after TV broadcast in Japan.

While most of the Summer anime are released in July, Link Click released its third season a month later, and it’s quite possible the anime will follow a similar schedule this time as well. Additionally, we can expect the anime to return on Crunchyroll, where you can also find all the episodes.

Link Click Season 3 Part 2 Will Be More Intense Than Ever

Image Courtesy of Studio LAN

The trailer is more than enough to convince fans that the upcoming season will be more gruesome than ever, where Lu Guang will face a major threat to his life. The story doesn’t shy away from taking fans on an emotional rollercoaster with the dark themes and heart-wrenching tragedies, and the latest season has made it clear that things will only continue to get worse.

The key visual also highlights the true extent of the horrors that Xiaoshi and Guang will keep facing from here on out, as they stand in front of several corpses. Needless to say, the situation appears to be far worse than anything they both have ever faced so far. Additionally, we can also expect more plot twists in the upcoming episodes that will completely turn the lives of everyone in Time Studio upside down.

Are you caught up with all episodes of Link Click on Crunchyroll? Head down to the comments to let us know your expectations for Season 3 Part 2.