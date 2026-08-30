It’s Official, Baki Is Getting Its Own Isekai Anime in 2027 – Watch the Trailer

The massively popular Baki the Grappler franchise has officially announced it’s getting its own Isekai anime release next year, and the first teaser trailer is helping to show it all off. Keisuke Itagaki’s Baki franchise has been such a success since it made its original debut, the manga has gone on to all kinds of sequels, spinoffs and more over the last few decades. This success has continued through the franchise’s anime adaptations too, and we’ve seen all sorts of cool new projects for it all as a result. But this next one might be the wildest.

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Baki the Grappler has officially announced it’s joining the world of Isekai anime with a new franchise release of its own. Taking on the spinoff manga series following Retsu Kaiou after his death in Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai, Retsu finds himself reincarnated in a new fantasy world much like seen in other fun Isekai releases of its kind. You can check out the teaser trailer showing off the new project below, and this has to be one of the wildest anime in the franchise yet.

New Baki Isekai Anime Announced for 2027

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Baki Gaiden: Retsu Kaioh Doesn’t Mind Being Reincarnated in Another World At All!!! is now in the works for a release sometime in 2027, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of this time. There are still many other details being kept under wraps thus far such as its production staff or potential new voice cast, but it will be featuring animation production from TMS Entertainment, the same studio behind much of the original Baki TV anime releases. And this is likely going to really throw fans for a loop when it hits our screens.

Baki Gaiden: Retsu Kaioh Doesn’t Mind Being Reincarnated in Another World At All!!! is an official spinoff series that sees Retsu waking up in a new fantasy world after dying in his fight against Musashi Miyamoto seen in the main series. Original series creator Keisuke Itagaki is credited with the story for the spinoff series, and it features art from Eiji Mutsui. First launching in Akita Shoten’s Monthly Shonen Champion magazine in 2020, this really is going to be a first of its kind for the massive franchise.

Baki Just Couldn’t Say Goodbye to Retsu After All

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Retsu gets a major sendoff during the events of Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai, but he’s such a fan favorite that an entire Isekai anime series has been created just to keep him involved with everything. Speaking with the anime’s director Toshiki Hirano, ComicBook discovered how the anime team felt about working through such a major death in the franchise. “In the manga, Mr. Itagaki depicts this death in a ‘dry moment’, so it isn’t as tear-jerking, so it doesn’t feel as emotional. In animation, we didn’t want to make it as such, so we made it more emotional and tear-jerking.”

Explaining how the anime’s team went the extra mile to add more to Retsu’s death, the team was appreciative to see fan response to it, “We utilized music and staging to make it feel more emotional, so seeing the audience respond to that feels good, and we appreciate that.” With this full Isekai anime series taking Baki in a whole new direction, all eyes are gonna be on seeing what’s next.