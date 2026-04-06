7 Years Later, One of The Best Shonen of All Time Has Officially Ended

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Fire Force manga! Based on Atsushi Ookubo’s action Shonen manga, Fire Force, an anime adaptation was released in 2019. The series took four years to release an anime adaptation, but the wait was worth it thanks to the intriguing story. The series is often praised for its unique world-building in a post-apocalyptic era, thrilling action, and, most of all, one of the most satisfying endings in Shonen. The manga reached its conclusion in 2022 when fans were still expecting the anime’s return. More than four years since the second season’s finale, Fire Force returned with a third season in Spring 2025 and confirmed to wrap up the story in two cours, even though it had to adapt a huge chunk of the story.

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The anime released the second cour of Season 3 in January this year, and now it has officially ended seven years after its debut. The finale also teases Soul Eater‘s return, which serves as a sequel to Fire Force, and the manga was released in 2003 and ended after ten years of serialization before Ookubo returned with a prequel series.

Fire Force Has One of The Most Satisfying Endings in Shonen

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Fire Force is one of those series that keeps getting better as the story continues, even in the final arc. All the mysteries revealed throughout the story connect to a point where the bizarre world finally makes sense as the characters continue to fight for a better future. The final arc is easily considered one of the best in Shonen, not only because of the thrilling battles but also because it explains the shocking truth about the world.

The battle against the doppelgängers continues as Shinra faces an otherworldly entity and unlocks a new power he never knew he had. Not only that, but the two-chapter epilogue gives a proper conclusion to the story without dragging anything too much, as it focuses on the aftermath of the final battle. The world is free from spontaneous human combustions and has completely turned bizarre yet more peaceful.

The protagonist fulfills his dream of becoming a hero, and the world finally knows peace since no one is there to threaten their safety anymore. The ending shapes the world that is shown in Soul Eater, where characters deal with new threats. All episodes of the anime are currently streaming on Crunchyroll, so don’t forget to catch up before the sequel returns.

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