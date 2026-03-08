After Only 6 Months, Jujutsu Kaisen Officially Ends Its Sequel

Jujutsu Kaisen has officially ended its sequel after only six months of running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Jujutsu Kaisen surprised fans when it came to an end back in 2024, but series creator Gege Akutami was able to surprise fans once more the next year. Last year the creator returned to Shonen Jump with a new series, and revealed that it was actually a sequel to that massively popular series. Taking place decades after the end of the original, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo tell a whole new story for a whole new era.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo made its debut last Fall as fans were excited to see how far the sequel would go, but just six months later the new series has come to an end with the release of its final chapter. Quickly ending its major conflicts, wrapping up character stories, and even putting a final button on the original story, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has come to an end with the release of Chapter 25 in the latest issue of Shonen Jump magazine.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Ends With Chapter 25

Courtesy of Shueisha

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo officially comes to an end with Chapter 25 of the series, and it outlines a future for the Jujutsu world. The original Jujutsu Kaisen left fans a bit hanging with its ending as it seemed like there were some ideas that weren’t fully explored. That unfortunately remains the same case with the sequel as not everything comes together by its end, but the final chapter tries to put its best bow on this world as possible. It truly does feel like an ultimate end for this decades long story for Yuji Itadori and the others.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo was never going to be a long series. Despite fans hoping to see the sequel continue on for much longer considering some of the big ideas it introduced to the story (like the reveal that aliens had Cursed Techniques of their own), Akutami clarified early on that the plan for the sequel was to always have a run that would only last for six months at the most. Planning for three physical volumes, this final chapter puts a final button on the sequel for sure.

What Does This Mean for Jujutsu Kaisen’s Future?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Although this is the end of the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline, series creator Gege Akutami is going to be involved in further expansions of the franchise in the future. The series now has an official spinoff in the works, and the anime is now working through the final episodes of the third season. It’s also highly likely that Akutami will be returning for a new work in the future, but it’s likely going to be something brand new rather than a return to the Jujutsu Kaisen world.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans still have quite a lot to enjoy from the franchise’s future thanks to the anime’s success, and it’s likely that the TV series will continue with a new season in the future. Then if that continues the hype train, it’s also entirely possible that we might see the sequel series get its own anime adaptation in the coming years too. This might be the end of the story, but there’s still much more on the way.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!