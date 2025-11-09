Amazon Prime Has Its Own Version of Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots (And It’s Perfect)

Netflix has produced some of the best original series, but one of its most standout and enigmatic creations has been Love, Death & Robots. The adult animated anthology is truly unique, with each episode exploring different themes ranging from sci-fi and fantasy to horror and more. Each episode also features a distinct animation style, making the series perfect for binge-watching as every story offers its own mysterious and thought-provoking narrative. Since its first season premiered in 2019, the series has been well-received by fans, even with its latest season released earlier this year. This clearly shows that viewers have come to appreciate the anthology’s diversity in both storytelling and animation style.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For fans seeking something similar, another major streaming platform, Amazon Prime, has released its own comparable project in the anime medium. The similar show in question is Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26, available to stream on the platform since November 8, 2025. The series adapts eight one-shot manga by the acclaimed author Tatsuki Fujimoto, created when the author was between the ages of 17 and 26. For this special project, six different studios and seven directors came together to bring the author’s works to life. The result is exactly what fans would expect: an anthology featuring diverse animation styles that keep viewers hooked until all eight episodes reach their end.

Amazon Prime Has an Anime That Rivals Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots

Play video

Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 was first announced in September of this year, with the initial reveal confirming that the series would receive a theatrical release across nine theaters in Japan, along with one in Los Angeles and one in South Korea. It was also announced that the anime would be available to stream on Amazon Prime starting November 8. The eight episodes perfectly capture the essence of Love, Death & Robots, an anthology with mind-bending twists and distinct animation styles for each episode, matching the narrative tone while elevating it in a unique way. The true highlight of this anime lies in its fantastical storytelling.

Tatsuki Fujimoto, the acclaimed author of Chainsaw Man, is known for his enigmatic storytelling style. While his magnum opus presents a bold and chaotic vision, the eight one-shots created before Chainsaw Man arguably offer even more mysterious and thought-provoking narratives. From tales of aliens inhabiting Earth and devouring humans to stories centered on the power of love as the ultimate force, Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 crafts an enigmatic universe much like Love, Death & Robots. This makes the new anime not only a standout Amazon Prime exclusive but also a worthy counterpart to Netflix’s best animated anthology, offering a diverse range of stories for anyone eager to explore the anime medium.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!