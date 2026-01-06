Black Clover Still Needs to Settle One Major Fight Before It Ends

Black Clover has officially ended its final fight as the manga gets ready for its end, but it still needs to settle the major score between Asta and Yuno before it can officially ride off into the sunset. Black Clover returned for a new set of chapters this month, and with them brought the final fight against Lucius Zogratis to an end. This means that the end of the series is likely much closer than fans might have ever expected, but there are a few lingering plot threads that really need to be resolved.

Black Clover seemed to be rushing towards its grand finale with its latest few updates through 2025, and now it seems to be the case that the series is truly going to end with the Spring or Summer editions of the manga coming later in the year. But as the series ends, it needs to truly resolve which of the two is stronger between its two main rivals, Asta and Yuno. The two of them have been fighting alongside one another, but have rarely actually clashed when it came down to it.

Black Clover Needs to End Asta vs. Yuno

Black Clover is a unique series in that the manga has a core set of rivals who are competing to reach new heights over the course of its run. Rather than hating one another and using that to surpass the other, Asta and Yuno instead are inspired by the strength they see in each other and grow stronger that way. At the same time, they often work in tandem to defeat the biggest foes. Looking back on the series as a whole, Asta and Yuno have defeated many of its key foes working together and surpassing their limits as a team.

Black Clover might be using this teamwork to then eventually set up a potential dual Wizard King position for the two of them. The final battle took things to the next level as the two of them were receiving support from their own factions across the Clover Kingdom. Now looking at the battle, both of them are going to get the credit for saving the world and will both have potential claims to the Wizard King throne heading into the future. But this honestly isn’t good enough for the two of them. They need to settle their rivalry.

Black Clover Needs to Reveal Who’s Stronger

But after all this time, Black Clover needs to settle their rivalry. Asta and Yuno need to have some kind of clash in order to figure out which of the two is stronger, and which of them is better fit to become the next Wizard King. It’s not like settling this fight would cap off their rivalry as they will likely continue to be rivals long after this is all settled, but in order to bring Black Clover full circle, ultimately Asta needs to win out. He’s been wanting to prove that his effort is magic all this time, and needs to confirm that.

Yuno has been a perfect rival for Asta on paper because he’s been innately gifted, and has been growing stronger with his own effort. But Asta still needs to win at the end of the day. He needs to be the one who is stronger than Yuno because it’s his series. It wouldn’t feel right for someone other than Asta to be the Wizard King, and it wouldn’t feel right for them to share the position either. They need to settle it before it all can end.

What do you think?