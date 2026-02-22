Boruto Finally Prepares the Stage for Its Strongest Characters to Shine

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’s latest chapter has taken the ongoing battle in an intriguing direction and appears to be setting up arguably one of the strongest, if not the strongest, characters to step into the spotlight. The current conflict in the second Boruto manga marks the third major battle in which villains have attacked the heroes, forcing them to defend themselves while trying to understand the Divine Tree entities. This time, the threat has reached Konoha directly, as the Divine Tree entity Mamushi leads an army of villains of his own, as he can create limitless clones.

The past few chapters have highlighted just how dangerous Mamushi truly is. With endless clones and seemingly limitless chakra, the shinobi defending the village are being pushed to their limits. As a result, they need a viable strategy to defeat him, and it hinges on setting an obvious trap. Mamushi has come to Konoha seeking Eida, intending to devour her, and Shikamaru has devised a plan to use her as bait to lure him in and end the battle. As Mamushi moves to capture Eida, her brother, arguably one of the strongest characters, Daemon, is poised to take center stage and defend her under this plan.

Boruto Will Finally Put Its Most Untouchable Character Into Action

Daemon is also one of the cyborgs, much like Eida, created by Amado using the husk of Shibai Otsutsuki, who possessed unparalleled Shinjutsu abilities. Daemon inherits Shibai’s Reflection ability, which essentially makes him untouchable. This power allows him to reflect not only physical attacks but also the intent behind them, meaning even ninjutsu is useless against him, as the caster ends up taking the damage instead. On top of that, Daemon has demonstrated overwhelming physical prowess, arguably surpassing even Code or Jura. This firmly places Daemon among the strongest characters in the current Boruto series, if not the strongest.

In the latest chapter, Chapter 31 titled “Shut Up,” when Shikamaru suggests using Eida as bait, Daemon confidently comments that they should have done this from the start, as it would have made things nice and easy. His confidence strongly implies that he can handle Mamushi and his clones without much trouble. If anything, this sets up fans to finally see Daemon in full, proper action for the first time since his introduction in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, as he steps in with the clear intent to defeat his opponent. This upcoming confrontation should finally show just how formidable Daemon truly is, and whether he has any weaknesses at all.

