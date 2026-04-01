3 Ways Chainsaw Man Manga Could Have Kept Going

Chainsaw Man’s ending, to say the least, was abrupt, something fans never expected. Up until the very end, there was still hope that the manga would continue with Part 3, especially since the series concluded without resolving many of the mysteries it had built over more than a hundred chapters in Part 2. With the final twist, fans are instead forced to accept a complete shift in reality, where Denji’s new life becomes the canon one.

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It makes little sense, considering how many narrative threads the story still had to explore. While there are many possible directions, the following three stand out as the most essential ways the manga could have continued, delivering more Chainsaw Man chapters on Tuesdays.

3) Fulfilling Denji’s Dream of Getting a Girlfriend

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

One of the biggest driving forces behind Denji’s battles against deadly monsters was his desire to impress girls and finally get a girlfriend. While he constantly shouted about wanting sex, it was ultimately a deeper cry against loneliness, his belief that having a girlfriend would bring some sense of normalcy to his hellish life. However, the series only briefly hints at the possibility of Denji becoming romantically involved with Asa.

Considering that Shonen Jump series are often built around fulfilling the dreams of their protagonists, it makes little sense for the story to end without granting him that goal. The series could have continued by properly developing his romantic connection with Asa, something fans had long hoped to see.

2) Chainsaw Man Part 3

Courtesy of Shueisha

One of the best ways the series could have continued would have been through the announcement of Chainsaw Man Part 3 following Part 2’s abrupt ending. This new part could have fully developed the twist, exploring the altered reality and introducing new elements, with Denji navigating his life within it.

There are many aspects of the final twist that are difficult to process, making Part 3, while a strange installment, an undeniably enigmatic one, which is exactly what fans have come to expect from the series. Such a continuation could have pushed readers to question what is truly real: this new reality or the one presented across the first two parts. Chainsaw Man had every opportunity, but ultimately missed it.

1) Expanding the Final Battle In Hell

Image courtesy of Shueisha

Hell had always been consistently teased as one of the most important locations in Chainsaw Man, depicted as the very home of devils. With the final battle between the War Devil and Chainsaw Man taking on increasingly hellish stakes, fans strongly expected the story to fully venture into this realm. However, the series never truly explored it, only offering brief hints even in the closing moments of the battle.

Instead, the story could have expanded the conflict within Hell itself, introducing an entirely new devil as the central antagonist. This setting could have allowed Yoru and Chainsaw Man to unite, further developing their dynamic and potentially paving the way for a romantic connection between Denji and Asa. By not continuing into Hell, the series missed the chance to showcase more powerful, primal devils, something that could have delivered a far more satisfying conclusion than the abrupt ending it ultimately chose.

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