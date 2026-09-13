Spooky Crunchyroll Anime Confirms Release Date With New Trailer – Watch

There’s a spooky looking new action anime hit coming to Crunchyroll this Fall, and has officially set its release date with a new trailer showing it all off. It’s time to gear up for a new wave of releases as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and it means to keep an eye out for any interesting looking new anime that might pop out at you. There’s one action series in particular that fans have been especially curious about this Fall, and now it’s set a release date for its premiere.

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Dr. Poro and Nabana Naba’s The Vermilion Mask is officially set to make its debut this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and now it has officially confirmed that it will be premiering on October 10th in Japan. The new action series is showing off even more of what to expect with a new trailer revealing the best look at the new anime yet, and it seems to be a blend of darker elements and fights that are going to be a perfect fit for the spooky Fall season. You can check it out in action below.

When Does The Vermilion Mask Come Out?

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The Vermilion Mask is set to make its debut on October 10th in Japan as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and it will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in international territories. It has been confirmed to run for two cours of episodes for its debut season, and reveals the opening theme titled “Firestarter” as performed by MAN WITH A MISSION. The trailer also reveals the official ending theme for the anime titled “Koe” as performed by yutori. But there are also plenty of other notable updates as well.

The Vermilion Mask will be directed by Tetsuaki Watanabe for 100Studio with Daisuke Ohigashi providing the composition, Hisashi Higashima providing the character designs, and Arisa Okehazama composing the music. The voice cast for the series includes Taihi Kimura as Peru d’Arrest, Yuki Yamamoto as Sonarue Maywood, Kazuki Ura as Mok Sharib, Takanori Hoshino as Gouon, Wataru Komada as Totoque, Junya Enoki as Zent, Kazuhiko Inoue as Gaston, and Akio Otsuka as the Mask of the Warrior God.

What to Know for The Vermilion Mask Anime

© Nabana Naba,Dr.Poro,SHONENGAHOSHA/ “The Vermilion Mask” Production Committee

New additions to The Vermillion Mask revealed with this latest trailer include Kenji Nojima as Hien, Aoi Koga as Lasgarl, Yuki Shin as Clown, Akihisa Wakayama as Rinne, Aya Endo as The Mask of Necromancy and Yui Horie as Master. But thankfully there’s going to be a chance to see it much sooner, however, as Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will be bringing the anime’s premiere to the big screen later this month as part of Crunchyroll Anime Nights SNEAK PEEK on September 21st with some other big premieres fans want to see.

The Vermillion Mask’s premiere episode will be screening in a limited event in the United States and Canada together with early premieres of Black Clover Season 2, PSYREN, Overgeared, and Firefly Wedding with Japanese language audio with English subtitles. If you wanted a chance to check it out before it officially premieres in full, it’ll be your best time to do so. And you’ll want to as mask driven abilities kick off a whole slew of action with Crunchyroll this Fall.