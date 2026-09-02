3 Upcoming Anime That Could Fill the Void Left by Solo Leveling in 2027

Solo Leveling has created an epic identity ever since the anime first debuted in 2024, and its second season, released the following year, made the anime even better. Ever since then, fans have been waiting for the anime to make its comeback. It was during the Summer 2026 season that the anime’s return was announced, but in the form of a movie.

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While fans have somehow interpreted that the new movie might arrive next year, there is still no release date or even a release window announced yet. Even if it does arrive, it will be much later in 2027. So, to fill that void, fans can check out something similar, and 2027 has three anime that could fill the void until the anime properly returns.

3) Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized!

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Solo Leveling provided a new level of fantasy power with its main character getting stronger and stronger after finding the right opportunity. This is what Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! will present, as its protagonist, Wim Strauss, gets a second chance to prove how strong he actually is. Set in a fantasy world, Wim is kicked out of a party of heroes after the leader realizes that Wim is starting to overshadow the others with his magical buff skills.

However, Wim gets a second chance in a new party when his childhood friend invites him, giving him the opportunity to fully showcase his power. With the distrust he has built up, Wim is now even more strategic with his display of power and showcases the same level of cunning that Jinwoo does. The elements that these two anime have are very different; however, their protagonists’ behavior as they grow stronger makes them very similar and something that fans can look forward to in January 2027 until Solo Leveling returns.

2) Reincarnation in the Game World Dankatsu

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While it is hard to admit, Jinwoo’s journey of getting a second chance to grow stronger and live a completely new life feels like an isekai trope. The best element is undoubtedly the power of the system, which gives Jinwoo a cheat skill that allows him to continue getting stronger as he gains more experience and loot. Reincarnation in the Game World Dankatsu follows the same trope, with an even greater emphasis on gaming than Solo Leveling.

It features Zephyrus, who is reincarnated into his favorite dungeon crawler game after his death and uses his knowledge of the game to develop his skills and emerge as a leading character in the game. However, unlike Jinwoo, Zephyrus actually grows alongside his team, and the emphasis on the game introduces even more side quests similar to those Jinwoo undertook to gather special treasures. Coming in January 2027, this anime might also serve as a series with similar elements to Solo Leveling, with an isekai twist that could help fill the void left by Solo Leveling, especially its gaming and rewarding elements.

1) Kagurabachi

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Kagurabachi might just be the most anticipated anime series arriving next year, as it will be the next big shonen anime that fans have been waiting for ever since the manga was preparing to debut. Now, those wishes have been fulfilled, as the anime is aiming for an April 2027 release. However, what will make this anime a perfect replacement for Solo Leveling is its compelling main character. There are few similarities between the two series, except for the slickness of their main characters.

Chihiro Rokuhira is on a quest to find the legendary swords as part of his revenge for his father’s death. The heavy action element of the series forces Chihiro to climb the ranks and cut down his opponents, which might even exceed Solo Leveling‘s action-heavy nature, making Kagurabachi not just an anime that can fill the void left by Solo Leveling‘s action, but one that could surpass it with its own action-driven identity.