Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Officially Confirms Crunchyroll Streaming Date

It’s been one year since Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle first made its debut in theaters, and a release date has finally been set for the film’s streaming launch with Crunchyroll. Demon Slayer made its massive return to screens with a new feature film kicking off a brand new trilogy adapting the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. And the first film made its debut to monumental success in theaters to the point where it stayed on screens in Japan for nine long months.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle being in theaters for such a long time in Japan also meant that fans in outside territories have yet to have their chance to see the film in action again. But now that the film is gearing up for its home video launch in Japan later this month, and it took over the stage at Anime Expo 2026 this weekend, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has now confirmed it will be streaming with Crunchyroll beginning on July 28th.

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will finally be streaming with Crunchyroll on July 28th at 8:00AM PT with Japanese and English dubbed audio. That’s a huge deal considering fans have been waiting an entire year for its streaming release at this point. The film’s success in theaters has been monumental for the franchise, but it’s also been a double edged sword for its future. It stayed in theaters for nine months in Japan, and is only getting ready for its home video release later this month a year from its original debut.

This has meant that international fans have been waiting a year since the film’s initial launch in theaters in Japan to see it for themselves. So if you missed out on seeing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle in theaters the first time around, or were just hoping to see it again, you’ve had to wait all this time for another shot at it. It hasn’t had a home video or digital launch either at this point, so fans had really been hoping for this streaming release even after major 2025 film releases became available previously.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures

Now that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has confirmed a streaming launch at last, it’s finally time for fans to move on and get ready for the second entry in the trilogy. That’s also what has made the wait for this streaming release all the tougher. There has been no real news about the second film, and it’s increasingly looking like that it’s going to be quite a long time before it even makes its way to theaters. The first film’s success has seemingly only pushed it back further.

It won’t be arriving until 2027 at the earliest, and its increasingly looking like it’s going to be even further off following such a late streaming release for the first film. If Infinity Castle Part 2 isn’t going to hit until late 2027 or even 2028, we might not get a further update on it until we’re much closer to its launch. At least now this streaming release is going to clear room for the promotional train coming next.

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