Dragon Ball Super’s Funniest Plot Hole Never Got an Explanation & That’s For the Best

20 years after ending the original Dragon Ball manga, Akira Toriyama returned with the Dragon Ball Super manga, illustrated by Toyotaro. The sequel announcement was a pleasant surprise for fans, and it was naturally well-received. The story takes place a few years after the Buu Saga, where Goku and his friends live peaceful lives with their families. Nothing significant has happened over the years, but Goku and Vegeta refuse to give up on training and testing the limits of their strength. However, just when things seemed too peaceful, the God of Destruction Beerus, known to be the most powerful deity in the universe, awakened from his slumber and began searching for a Super Saiyan God.

The arc was only four chapters long in the manga and was adapted from the 2013 film Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. Later, when the anime series was released, the first 14 episodes retold the story with additional scenes. Beerus effortlessly overpowered Goku and the other heroes, but eventually joined their side and became a beloved part of the group, despite being a legendary deity. During his immortal life, Beerus caused a lot of destruction, befitting someone of his ranking. However, one of his past actions ended up being a major loophole, but the scene is funny nonetheless.

Beerus Said He Wiped Out the Dinosaurs in Dragon Ball Super

After awakening from his slumber, Beerus begins looking for a Super Saiyan God that showed up in his prophetic dream. The warrior is believed to be someone who can rival the God of Destruction, and being a powerful entity, Beerus is extremely interested in locating the mysterious Super Saiyan God. However, the only knowledge of Saiyans that his attendant, Whis, could find was that the planet was eradicated and some of the surviving members relocated to Earth. After hearing about the planet Earth, Beerus remembers the time when he wiped out all dinosaurs after they were rude to him.

Fortunately, he kept the planet intact and life continued to evolve there, creating the world we know now. Dinosaurs have always been a part of the Earth, and they exist to this day. Even though they didn’t appear after the Battle of the Gods Arc, they are still a part of the world. Beerus’ statement about wiping them out still remains a plot hole, but it doesn’t need an explanation. The scene is only supposed to be for comedic relief by blending the story with some prehistoric elements of the real world.

