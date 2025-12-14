Even 10 Years Later, Black Clover Never Introduced One Crucial Character

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga! After over ten years of serialization, Yuki Tabata’s hit action-fantasy series Black Clover is closer to its finale than ever. The manga entered its Final Arc in 2022 before transitioning to Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine on a quarterly schedule in 2023. Since then, the manga has been releasing two to three chapters per issue as the final battle against Lucius Zogratis, the final antagonist, continues. While fans wait longer for new chapters as compared to Weekly Shonen Jump, the wait is definitely worth it since they are now treated to stunningly colored pages, action-packed plot twists, and breathtaking visuals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The manga returns with three chapters on January 5th, 2026, as part of the Winter 2026 Jump GIGA issue. According to the magazine, the series has entered its Super Climax, hinting that the story will be over in 2026. Additionally, the anime will also return next year, likely coinciding with the manga finale. The adaptation by Studio Pierrot ended before commencing the main battle in the fan-favorite Spade Kingdom Arc. With so much going on in the series, a crucial fact about a mysterious character gets overlooked.

Black Clover Still Hasn’t Introduced Asta’s Father

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

The story focuses on Asta, who is born without a drop of magic power in a world where every living being has some kind of mana. Magic is a part of everyday life, and people’s social status is determined by their lineage and talent, which is why a magicless boy sticks out like a sore thumb. While the story reveals that Asta’s mother unintentionally drained him of his magic power before abandoning him in an orphanage, where he grew up with Yuno and the other kids, Black Clover revealed the truth about Asta’s mother, Licita, several years after its debut, right around the time when the Magic Knights took serious damage after the attack by the Zogratis brothers.

However, even though the manga will end in a few chapters, there’s been no mention of his father, or if he is alive or not. Even in the flashback, Licita was all by herself, which is why she felt it’d be best to leave her son in an orphanage instead of letting him stay with her. She lived in isolation because of her cursed ability to suck out anyone’s mana permanently without any chance of recovery. The story behind how she met his father, when she avoided meeting people in the first place, is still one of the loose ends that needs to be tied before the ending.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



