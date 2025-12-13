Black Clover Confirms Big Season 2 Announcement Coming Soon

Black Clover is making a comeback to screens with a new season of the anime, and the franchise has confirmed that a special announcement for the franchise’s future is coming our way very soon. Black Clover is currently in the midst of its final climax as series creator Yuki Tabata brings the original manga to an end, but it’s going to be far from the end of the franchise overall. Because after many years of waiting, the anime is finally going to be making its comeback for new episodes picking up from where the series left off all that time ago.

Black Clover’s anime has previously announced that it was coming for a comeback with an official Season 2, but has yet to confirm many other details about what to expect. That could be changing soon enough as Black Clover has now confirmed it will be having something big to share as part of Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2026 later this month. Highlighting that it’s been half a year since the anime’s return announcement, Black Clover is preparing fans for what’s could be shown off next.

What to Know for Black Clover Season 2

Black Clover Season 2 has been announced as the anime’s official comeback, and it has yet to reveal any concrete details about what to expect or when to expect it. The initial announcement of the series earlier this Summer teased that it was going to be picking from the anime’s original cliffhanger, but details such as the production staff and more have yet to be confirmed. Though it has been announced that it will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll outside of Japan when it does premiere, and that’s where you can catch up with the first 170 episodes from the first season.

Black Clover will be taking the stage as part of Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2026 event on December 21st in Japan, and it’s just one of the many franchises that the publisher will be showing off as part of the event. This is the opportunity to share any kind of updates which could span anywhere from a new key visual, confirming any returning cast or staff, or maybe even a potential teaser or trailer with some preliminary footage. But that’s all factoring in the potential release window, which might end up kicking off its return to screens in 2026.

What’s Next for Black Clover?

2026 is potentially preparing for a landmark year for Black Clover. With Yuki Tabata now in the final few months before it’s going to end, it means that the manga is going to leave the anime a clear runway for its own finale. If Black Clover does return for Season 2, potentially next year, it’s still not going to run the risk of catching up too quickly as there are two major arcs it needs to adapt. That includes all of the currently unfolding events of the final arc as well, so it seems like the timing is going to work out for everyone.

That’s especially true if Black Clover comes back as entirely different anime than before. Because while it was a weekly release that had nearly 200 episodes, it’s not going to do that the second time around. It’s current “Season 2” designation teases a return with a seasonal format with breaks in between. Like seen with other long running franchises like One Piece next year, Black Clover is likely going to come back with 13-26 episodes over the next couple of years until it properly ends.

