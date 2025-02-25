Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goten and Trunks’ Spin on a Classic Superhero

Dragon Ball Super has released the 104th chapter of its manga, finally bringing back the shonen sequel after a months-long hiatus following creator Akira Toriyama’s passing. The recent chapter takes a break from opponents like Black Frieza to instead focus on a more light-hearted story involving Goten and Trunks. In the story, we finally bare witness to how Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 came to exist and what was the spark that made the sons of Goku and Vegeta decide to throw on costumes and pick up the mantle from Gohan.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Chapter 104, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Since the very start, Goten was very much on-board with the idea that superheroes should exist to help patrol the world from nefarious threats. Falling in love with the fictional crime fighter known as “Clean God,” the youngest son of Goku and Chi-Chi tries to get his best friend Trunks on board but finds himself running out of luck. Vegeta and Bulma’s son isn’t too interested in Clean God’s antics but finds himself at the right place and the right time to learn about why being a costumed hero might be in the cards.

The Saiyamen Spring To Life

During the filming of the Clean God movie, Trunks encounters a band of thieves who are on the run for stealing a priceless museum artifact. Sporting the costumes of the villains from the film, the criminals attempt to take Trunks hostage to make a fast escape. Unfortunately for the robbers, they realize that they picked the wrong hostage as Vegeta’s son immediately lays one out using a well-placed elbow.

Deciding to jump into the fray and take down the thieves, Trunks is stopped by the actor portraying Clean God. As the mysterious actor explains, there’s a reason why vigilantes must sport masks, “Do you know why heroes wear masks? They are cool, yes, but that’s not the only reason. Heroes wear masks and keep their identities secret so that they can protect their loved ones from evil.” Seeing Clean God’s amazing moves on display, Trunk has a change of heart.

Clean God’s Cleanliness Spreads

The actor portraying Clean God was none other than Gohan, having taken on the role as a special favor to Mr. Satan. Gohan’s speech to Trunks makes all the more sense considering Goku’s eldest son has a long history in the superhero game. This brief encounter was one that changed Trunks’ mind and sent him on a brand new path that has been quite hilarious in Dragon Ball Super.

When Goten comes up with the idea of becoming costumed vigilantes, Trunks is now entirely on board, working to create costumes for the two hybrid Saiyans to sport in action. Debuting on the final page of the latest manga chapter, Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 are born and thus the Z-Fighters’ legacy with hilarious masked vigilantes continues. Whenever Dragon Ball Super’s manga does continue, it’s sure to have Goten and Trunks play a significant role if this recent installment is any indication.

Want to see when Goten and Trunks will return in Dragon Ball Super?