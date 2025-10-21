Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo: How Did Tsurugi See Mahito?

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! It’s only been a month since Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, a sequel to the original series written by Gege Akutami and illustrated by Yuji Iwasaki, was released, and it keeps surprising fans with several plot twists. The story takes place 68 years after the Culling Game, where 50,000 Simurians, an alien race, have invaded Earth, and now the sorcerers must do everything they can to stop a war from breaking out. The latest Chapter 7 of the manga was the best one so far, with an unexpected appearance of one of the most popular villains from the main story.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mahito, one of the most powerful curses ever, wreaked havoc in Shibuya and got overpowered by Yuji Itadori after constantly pushing him to the brink. However, before Yuji could deal the final blow, Kenjaku arrived at the scene and consumed Mahito by using Suguru Geto’s cursed technique. That should’ve been the end of this cursed spirit, but Mahito was more special than we realized. He made an appearance during the main story’s ending and, for the same reason, appeared in the sequel as well. However, there’s a very simple reason why only Tsurugi was able to see the villain.

Mahito Still Remains in a Limbo After His Death in Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

In the final chapter of the original manga, Sukuna meets Mahito in a limbo after his death. Mahito casually mentions that Sukuna got here first, as if hinting that he was waiting for someone else. The cursed spirit then explains that since his cursed technique affects souls, this place is kind of a residue of that, a passageway for the circulation of souls. Even decades after his death, Mahito remains in that limbo and happens to see Tsurugi again, who was in a comatose state. Since Tsurugi had a near-death experience, he touched the passageway where Mahito keeps waiting for someone. Although Mahito never said his name, it’s clear that he wants to see Yuji Itadori again.

The chapter also confirms that Yuji is still alive, although he may have retired as an active sorcerer due to his old age. Mahito is still obsessed with Yuji because of their opposing ideologies, and he may want to seek answers from the sorcerers before passing on. While Tsurugi doesn’t mention or even think about how he saw Mahito, the villain’s brief appearance will likely turn out to be crucial in the story later on. The story of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is finally taking shape, with the revelation of Yuka Okkotsu’s fatal illness and the hint at the tragedy the Simurians faced because of sorcerers.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!