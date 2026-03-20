Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Finale Is Packing a Surprise for Fans

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s latest episode has concluded the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc, with both Yuji and Megumi achieving their objectives. The series is now shifting focus to other sorcerers’ positions within the Culling Game, confirming what will be depicted next. However, the unfortunate news is that the next episode will also be the final one for part 1 of the season. That said, there is still a lot to look forward to as the story moves ahead. The Culling Game arc continues to delve deeper into its core premise, even as its initial objective has been fulfilled.

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The core element of the Culling Game lies in the inclusion of ancient sorcerers. So far, the series has only featured one in action, Reggie Star. This is exactly what is teased for the final episode as well. The latest episode reveals that in the Sendai Colony, three ancient sorcerers are locked in a standoff alongside a special grade cursed spirit. However, this balance is disrupted when Yuta enters and takes down one of them, igniting a new battle. To properly depict this fight, the final episode of this part will be three minutes longer than the usual runtime.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Finale Will Run Longer to Depict a Major Culling Game Battle

OFFICIAL: SENDAI COLONY FINAL EPISODE WILL BE 27 MINUTES LONG!!!! https://t.co/M9pc4bnj7f — Myamura (@Go_Jover) March 19, 2026

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 12, titled “Sendai Colony,” is set to release on March 26, 2026, and will run slightly longer than a typical episode. The finale has been announced with a total runtime of 27 minutes. While this comes as a pleasant surprise for anime fans, it has also raised concerns among manga readers, as the arc spans a total of seven chapters. Such concerns are understandable, given that the anime usually adapts around three to four chapters per episode. However, MAPPA has previously demonstrated its ability to handle longer stretches of content effectively, as seen in the adaptation of Maki’s massacre of the Zenin clan.

A similar approach could be applied here, potentially even omitting the opening and ending sequences to deliver a full 27 minutes of uninterrupted content from the Sendai arc. Another factor working in its favor is the arc’s heavy focus on action rather than story development, which reduces the likelihood of major content being cut for pacing. That said, there remains a possibility that the finale of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Part 1 could be overly condensed, risking the omission of key moments and turning what should be a standout conclusion into a disappointment for fans.

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