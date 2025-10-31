Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Once Again Proves It’s Better Than the Original (And Shows How the Original Wasted Its Potential)

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, the sequel to Gege Akutami’s magnum opus, is meant to be a direct spin-off of the original with a short run. The series’ initial announcement suggested that the sequel might lack depth and deliver a fairly generic narrative. However, as new chapters continued to release, the sequel has consistently improved upon the original series, as sequels are meant to do. The original Jujutsu Kaisen, while being one of the most outstanding Shonen Jump series of the last decade or two, wasn’t without flaws. From an underwhelming ending to a protagonist who didn’t immediately resonate with fans, the series had its share of shortcomings.

Among its biggest issues were the lack of clear motivation for the main hero, Yuji Itadori, and the absence of clarity regarding the series’ final villain. The sequel has quietly been addressing these by giving the protagonists, Yuka and Tsurugi, the Okkotsu siblings, defined goals, with the former having only six months left to live, adding far more emotional depth than Yuji’s arc in the original. The early introduction of the Simurians, alien beings positioned as the villains, has also resolved the ambiguity surrounding the antagonists. Additionally, the latest chapter takes this even further by exploring the origins of these aliens, fixing the original’s issue of neglecting the villains’ backstories despite having many opportunities to do so.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Adds Depth to Its Villains, Unlike the Original Series

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Up until Ryomen Sukuna’s emergence as the final villain, it was heavily implied that Kenjaku would be the main antagonist, as his plans dated back centuries. Even when it became clear that Sukuna would be the final villain, the series barely explored his past, which also stretched back centuries and was only revealed through bits of text that fans had to piece together. This was disappointing, as there were many opportunities to explore both Sukuna and Kenjaku’s histories, especially during the Heian Era, repeatedly teased as the “Era of the Jujutsu Sorcerers.” Fans expected this to be explored in depth, but the series never did, making its ending feel unfulfilling.

Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, as a sequel, has been consistently redeeming this issue, with the latest chapter delving into the pasts of the series’ supposed villains. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 8, titled “Dura Val Bobbidi Mechika, Part 1,” immediately dives into Maru and Cross’ childhood, revealing how the Simurians are not much different from humans, facing similar social disparities. Within the Simurians, two distinct races are introduced: the Rumelians, which include Cross and Maru, and the Deskunte. From their appearance, it’s evident that Dabura, supposedly the character on par with Sukuna, belongs to the latter race.

The latest chapter also ends by adding more tension to the story, making it clear that the series will continue to deepen the portrayal of the Simurians, the supposed villains of the sequel. This already gives the aliens more depth and intrigue than Sukuna and Kenjaku ever had. With this, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is proving to be better than the original series, and it seems likely that it will also conclude with a more satisfying ending, mainly because it explores the motives of both its heroes and villains, something the original failed to do despite having many chances.

